Proton achieves best cumulative sales since 2012, outpacing Industry growth by over 3 times

Proton achieved its best cumulative sales since 2012, with 14,351 units sold in June, bringing the total sales for the year to 77,321 units.

This represents a growth rate of 28.6% and outpaces the industry's sales growth by more than three times. Proton's market share in June was estimated at 23.2%, and the year-to-date market share increased to 21.3%, a growth of 3.2% over the previous year.

Proton X90

Five Proton models led their respective segments in June, including the Proton Saga, which reached its best performance since 2012, and the Proton X90, which became the top-selling D-segment SUV.

Proton Persona

The Proton Persona regained its position as the leader in B-segment sedans, while the Proton X50 maintained its overall lead in the B-segment SUV market. The Proton Exora remained unchallenged in the C-segment MPV market.

Proton's performance in the first half of 2023 shows strong demand for its products, and the company's strategy of offering high-quality vehicles with connectivity technology at various price points has resonated with Malaysian car buyers.

Proton smart#1

Proton is confident in its growth trajectory for the second half of the year and plans to update its product range, enter the Malaysian EV market, and improve production capabilities.

