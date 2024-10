Proton has unveiled the highly anticipated Proton S70 R3 race car ahead of the exciting Sepang 1000km Endurance Race (S1K) this November.

Roslan Abdullah, Proton's Deputy CEO, explained why the company developed a new car instead of using its previous race-winning models.

He mentioned that the purpose is to keep the enthusiasm for racing at its peak and add more challenge by introducing S70 R3 in S1K.

“If we continue to use our race-winning models that always win the race, there will be less enthusiasm. And the challenging spirit is reduced. So we gave ourselves a challenge, “he said in the carmaker's latest video presentation.

Roslan added the abilities of engineers from Proton R3 developing S70 R3 will surely bring success to the car on S1K race.

“As we all know, the S70 is a car that uses a Geely platform developed by Proton and Geely. So, the capability of Geely’s platform is meshed with the abilities of our engineers from Proton R3, and this is a combination that I feel is extremely smart and capable in development, especially Proton R3's preparation of a car for S1K.

“The R3 engineers suggested the plan to use the S70 R3 while Proton was developing the Proton S70 together with Geely,” he added.

To note, the S70 R3 is a model with a naturally aspirated 1.6-litre Campro 4-cylinder engine, like the Iriz and Suprima race cars.

With the entrance of Toyota with their Vios and Yaris race cars – the champions from 2022 and 2023- and Honda bringing their city sedans and hatchback race cars, the competition might fierce.

Don’t miss the exciting Sepang 1000km Endurance Race at Petronas International Circuit next month.