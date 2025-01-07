Carlist.my
Editor's Pick
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. Proton e.MAS 5 bound for Malaysia, 410 km range, under RM100k to rival BYD Dolphin?

Proton e.MAS 5 bound for Malaysia, 410 km range, under RM100k to rival BYD Dolphin?

Auto News
 | 

Proton e.MAS 5 bound for Malaysia, 410 km range, under RM100k to rival BYD Dolphin?

A top Geely executive revealed that a new B-segment electric vehicle, the Geely Xingyuan, has been confirmed for the Malaysian market in 2025.

 

President An Conghui confirmed the car's arrival during the company's sponsorship announcement of the 9th Asian Winter Games 2025 in Harbin.

 

This latest development comes as the company looks to capitalize on its success e.MAS 7, which has already achieved a strong market presence in Malaysia.

 

As for now, the specs provided for the model in China show that it is powered by a 40.16kWh or 30.12kWh battery using LFP and offers 410km and 310km of range, respectively.

 

The Geely Xingyuan boasts dimensions of 4,135 mm in length, 1,805 mm in width, and 1,570 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,650 mm. When compared to the BYD Dolphin – international version- this model is smaller.

 

The Geely Xingyuan might set to offer Malaysian consumers a range of impressive features, including 16-inch wheels, LED headlamps and taillights, 10.1- or 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment, four or six-speaker systems, external power supply, manual or powered front seats, 8.8-inch instrument cluster display, 50W wireless charger, automatic air-conditioning

 

According to their website, the safety features are limited-time-only like autonomous emergency braking and traffic sign recognition. Perhaps once the promotion is over – for China- it might be cost option.

The Geely Xingyuan are now sold in China with price point of 69,800 yuan (approximately RM42k) and ranging up to 98,800 yuan (approximately RM60k) depending on the chosen variant.

 

This places the vehicle in a competitive price range, as many Malaysian consumers will be weighing their options between the Xingyuan and its rival, the BYD Dolphin.

Related News

