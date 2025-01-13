Proton e.MAS 7 special launch package – RM4k cash rebate, extended to first 6,000 customers

To further extend the benefits of purchasing the Proton eMAS 7, PRO-NET has announced that the limited-time rebate of RM4,000 and special launch package will now be available for up to 6,000 customers, doubling the number of individuals who can take advantage of this offer.

Chief Executive Officer of PRO-NET, Zhang Qiang, emphasized the company's desire to enable more Malaysians to experience the innovation and cutting-edge technology offered by the Proton e.MAS 7.

“Due to the overwhelming demand, we are excited to extend this offer so that more Malaysians can experience the Proton e.MAS 7 and the benefits of owning an EV. This milestone demonstrates the trust our customers have in us and their eagerness to move towards a greener future.

“We are truly grateful for the support, and we are committed to making electric cars more accessible to all,” he said.

The special launch pricing is as follows.

Proton e.MAS 7 Prime: RM105,800

Proton e.MAS 7 Premium: RM 119,800

The launch package also includes a cash rebate of RM4,000 with a suite premium benefits of ‘launch power pack’ that includes a free 7 kW home wallbox charger worth RM1,500, a vehicle-to-load (V2L) adaptor worth RM500, as well as a five-year unlimited internet data package worth RM1,800. Existing Proton owners can also enjoy a trade-in rebate worth RM1,200, on top of the value of their cars.

The Proton eMAS 7 is covered by a six-year unlimited vehicle mileage warranty as standard, alongside an eight-year/160,000 km high voltage battery warranty.

For more info, you can log on to Proton e.MAS 7 official website.