Proton takes no.2 spot with 152,352 units sold in 2024, Saga remains best-selling model

It’s a good year for Proton as the brand takes second place in the sales ranking table with 152,352 unit solds that includes sales and export marketing.

2024 Proton Sales number as below

Model No of units sold Total Sales Saga 6,675 72,769 Persona 1,528 18,853 Exora - 243 Iriz 351 5,113 X70 1,456 8,992 X50 2,614 23,647 X90 307 3,553 S70 1,670 19,182 Total 14,601 152,352

Proton Saga as well remains the best selling model, with an impressive 72,769 units sold, an increase of 3.7 percent compared to 2023.

Proton Edar chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said moving forward to 2025, “we will build on the continued popularity of the Proton Saga while the impressive sales of SUV models like the Proton X50 and Proton X70 highlight their appeal to customers looking for intelligent premium models”.

“These are all positives to carry into the new year and we look forward to growing the company in line with our core brand values of innovation, reliability and international,” he said, adding that Proton has made significant headway into the export business in 2024 despite challenges faced in some markets.

“We remain the volume leader for automotive exports from Malaysia and with the commencement of CKD operations in Egypt as well as exporting new models to other markets, we are confident of accelerating export sales growth in the coming years,” he said