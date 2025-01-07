Carlist.my
Carlist.my App
Predict the Price of Your Vehicle
4.5
18,373
Get
Editor's Pick
Contact Seller
×
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
Invalid form data submitted! Failed to process request.
Please send me more information about the car *
Invalid form data submitted! Failed to process request.
Your enquiry has been submitted. Thank you.
Carlist.my security
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party
Message Sent
Your message has been sent.
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. Proton takes no.2 spot with 152,352 units sold in 2024, Saga remains best-selling model

Proton takes no.2 spot with 152,352 units sold in 2024, Saga remains best-selling model

Auto News
 | 

Proton takes no.2 spot with 152,352 units sold in 2024, Saga remains best-selling model

 

It’s a good year for Proton as the brand takes second place in the sales ranking table with 152,352 unit solds that includes sales and export marketing. 

 

2024 Proton Sales number as below 

Model

No of units sold

Total Sales

Saga

6,675

72,769

Persona

1,528

18,853

Exora

-

243

Iriz

351

5,113

X70

1,456

8,992

X50

2,614

23,647

X90

307

3,553

S70

1,670

19,182

Total

14,601

152,352

 

Proton Saga as well remains the best selling model, with an impressive 72,769 units sold, an increase of 3.7 percent compared to 2023.

 

 

Proton Edar chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said moving forward to 2025, “we will build on the continued popularity of the Proton Saga while the impressive sales of SUV models like the Proton X50 and Proton X70 highlight their appeal to customers looking for intelligent premium models”.

 

“These are all positives to carry into the new year and we look forward to growing the company in line with our core brand values of innovation, reliability and international,” he said, adding that Proton has made significant headway into the export business in 2024 despite challenges faced in some markets.

 

“We remain the volume leader for automotive exports from Malaysia and with the commencement of CKD operations in Egypt as well as exporting new models to other markets, we are confident of accelerating export sales growth in the coming years,” he said

Print

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party
app-icon
app-icon
app-icon
View your Dream Cars
in the App
Download App Now