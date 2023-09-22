Proton X90 launched in 3 export markets, brand’s popularity soared in Brunei

Proton’s export sales saw a significant growth in 2022 with an impressive 79 percent increase compared to the previous year. With 5,406 units exported, last year’s achievement strengthened its mark outside of Malaysia. Although faced with a challenging 2023, the introduction of its flagship Proton X90 in foreign markets this year with a soaring popularity in Brunei shows just how resilient Proton can be.

In a recent statement, Proton said 2023 has been challenging as external factors affecting global economies have dampened the company’s sales potential in several major export markets. Despite the challenges, Proton is constantly evaluating and exploring growth beyond Malaysia’s borders.

“2023 has been challenging for Proton’s export business as many of our export markets are experiencing economic challenges resulting in capital market controls. However, our efforts to explore opportunities in other markets are continuing with groundwork underway in Fiji, Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, and Iraq, among others,” said Steven Xu, Director of International Sales in Proton.

August 2023 saw the debut of the flagship Proton X90 in Mauritius, South Africa, and Brunei. Mauritius was the first export market to receive the new SUV, unveiled on 4 August at the Le Salon de L' Automobile, SVICC, Pailles.

Next, South Africans were presented with the new model as its local distributor, Proton South Africa, showcased the Proton X90 at the Festival of Motoring at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from 25-27 August.

On the same day, Proton Brunei successfully debuted Proton X90 in a grand launch event held in Times Square Shopping Centre, Bandar Seri Begawan. Reportedly, the first batch of Proton X90 units has been selling like hotcakes in the neighbouring country.

According to Proton, the marque’s popularity in Brunei Darussalam hit record high in recent months. 100 units were registered in August 2023 alone, marking a significant milestone for Proton Brunei.