Amp up your Hari Raya with a new ride at the Ingress Group Auto Fair 2024.

Happening at BMW Premium Selection at Ingress Auto Damansara, the Ingress Group Auto Fair 2024 will be taking place from 23-24 March 2024 with participating brands from BMW, MINI, Volvo, and Mitsubishi.

Why here? It's not every day you can come across attractive offers for your next ride and the Ingress Group Auto Fair 2024 is serving up to RM35,000 in cash rebates for its wide selection of BMW, MINI, Volvo, and Mitsubishi models.

Whether you're in the market for something premium, comfortable, practical, or performance, you'll have a very high chance of finding a car that'll fit you like a glove with pre-owned prices starting as low as RM95,000 happening all weekend at Ingress Auto Damansara.

It's also a great opportunity to see, touch, feel, and experience all the different cars available on-site. Comparing all the cars within your budget at the same venue for greater convenience unlike any other.

Want to trade in and trade up? Drive over to the Ingress Group Auto Fair will also be offering high trade-in prices for your current vehicle as well as low-interest financing as low as 0% on your new ride to further sweeten the deal.

There are also a few more cherries on top, folks. There will also be special lucky draw prizes to be won like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 (1st), iPhone 15 Pro (2nd), and JBL BAR 5.1 Channel (3rd) as well as free MAS return flight tickets, complimentary car accessories, and free inspections for those who decide to welcome a new ride into their lives this weekend.

So, block off those dates from 23-24 March 2024 and head over to the Ingress Group Auto Fair 2024 happening at Carpark A, Ingress Auto Damansara from 10am to 5pm. For more information, you may contact Ingress Auto via WhatsApp CLICKING HERE.