The majority of road accidents reported since January until October 2024 resulted from reckless driving and running on red lights.

Bukit Aman Traffic Enforcement Investigation Department (JSPT) Director, Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said that cars recorded the highest number of vehicle types in fatal accidents in the country during the period in question.

He said that the total number of fatal accidents recorded was 17,905 in the first 10 months of this year.

"Cars recorded the highest number of 15,402 cases followed by motorcycles (1,040) and lorries (825).

"In addition, the categories that were also involved in fatal accidents were four-wheel drive vehicles with 619 cases and pedestrians (19)," he said on PDRM official Facebook page today.

He said the causes of road accidents were due to human behaviour or negligence.

"Among these are driving without considering the risks while on the road, not complying with the set speed, chasing behind, chasing red lights and various other distractions.

"Other factors are also due to road infrastructure and surrounding areas as well as unpredictable weather factors," he said.

To record, a total of 532,125 road accidents were recorded from January to October this year.