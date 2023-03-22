RM40,000 fine imposed on petrol station owner for permitting foreign-registered vehicle to fuel up with RON95

A petrol station owner was fined at the Johor Bahru Sessions Court for allowing a foreign registered vehicle to pump RON95 petrol. The offence was committed four years ago at Jalan Tun Abdul Razak Susur 4.

The ban on the sale of RON95 petrol to foreign-registered vehicles has been imposed since 2010. Foreign-registered vehicles can refuel with RON97 petrol but not the subsidised RON95 which is exclusively for Malaysians.

Phan Chib Chan, 59, pleaded guilty before Judge Che Wan Zaidi Che Wan Ibrahim on Tuesday March 21st. The judge reiterated in court that similar offences have been reported to happen along the country’s borders and the fine of RM40,000 is meant to be a lesson for all petrol station owners.

A Singapore-registered vehicle was allowed by Phan to fill up 54 litres of RON95 worth RM113.30. He was charged under Section 22(1) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 which carries a maximum RM1mil fine or three years in jail.

It was also informed to the court that in 2014 and 2017 Phan had been previously given a compound notice for the same offence.

Also present at the court was Johor Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo who shared to the media that there are another 22 similar cases currently being investigated. Adding to that, from January to March 20 this year, six petrol station owners have been given total compound notices worth RM10,000 for the same offence.

She also mentioned that selling RON95 fuel to foreign vehicles is a serious offence that has caused a huge loss to the country.

This is said to be the first case of such an offence brought to court.

