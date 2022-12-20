Save up to RM2,100 on CARSOME Certified Cars!

As it stands, you’re getting quite a bit of added value and peace of mind when you choose a CARSOME Certified Car as your next ride of choice, but Carlist.my will sweeten the deal even more with up to RM2,100 in savings.

The best part is how simple it is to enjoy. All that’s needed to get started is to download the Carlist.my mobile app onto your smart device (available on the iOS App Store or Google Play Store) - that’s the first step.

From there, Step 2 is to book a test drive on any CARSOME Certified Car via the same app and take a photo during your test drive.

The third and final step is to post the photo on your public Facebook or Instagram account with the hashtag #SoEasyOnCarlist and feel free to let us know how your experience went between researching to test driving your car of choice.

You’re now eligible to receive an RM600 voucher for your next car - just like that! Even better, you’ll also be up for a further RM1,500 savings if you trade in your existing car, bringing the total value saved to RM2,100.

What are you waiting for? Download the Carlist.my app now and begin your journey into your next car with great savings to be had along the way.

Terms and conditons apply.