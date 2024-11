The second monthly lucky draw for CARSOME’s Gempak Campaign took place on 9-November 2024 at the flagship CARSOME PJ Automall, bringing the campaign’s excitement up a notch as it nears the grand finale in January. This draw included entries from October 2024, with only two more monthly draws left to go.

Once again, the event was broadcast live on social media, where eager participants watched as over a thousand golden tickets spun through a special wind chamber before CARSOME’s representative pulled the winning ticket.

The lucky winner for the second draw was Wong Kim Hoo, whose entry ticket came from CARSOME’s Juru Autocity branch. He will receive RM 12,000, paid in monthly instalments of RM 1,000.

The CARSOME Gempak Promotion runs from 1-September to 31-December 2024, giving lucky winners a chance to win up to seven years of free car instalments, worth up to RM 84,000. Here’s how you can take part:

Buy & Win: Purchasing any CARSOME vehicle during the campaign earns you 5 tickets, or 10 tickets if purchased during a sales event. This applies to both CARSOME Certified and CARSOME Value cars.

Refer & Win: Refer a friend who buys a CARSOME vehicle to earn 3 tickets, while your friend receives ‘Buy & Win’ tickets too.

Sell & Win: Selling or trading in your car with CARSOME earns you 1 ticket.

Tickets are stackable, so the earlier and more frequently you enter, the greater your chances of winning!

Each month, CARSOME will conduct a draw at the PJ Automall, awarding prizes of up to RM 12,000 to cover car instalments for lucky monthly winners. In January, the Grand Prize winner will take home up to seven years of free car instalments, worth RM 84,000.

Additionally, in November 2024, customers can enjoy an extra RM 1,000 discount on selected models, plus free warranty upgrades valued at RM 1,500, ensuring added peace of mind. Every purchase earns entry tickets, and with savings of up to RM 10,000 on selected models, there’s never been a better time to get your dream ride—with a chance to fully cover its instalments!

Don’t miss this opportunity to win with CARSOME Gempak Promotion. Visit any CARSOME branch, follow their website and social media channels, or click here to browse and find your next ride with CARSOME.