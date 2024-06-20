Seize your dream car upgrade at CARSOME's Mid-Year Sale 2024!

If you’re planning to buy a new car this year, June 2024 is the perfect time to make your move. Throughout the month, CARSOME is rolling out fantastic deals on popular national brands Proton and Perodua as part of the CARSOME MID YEAR SALE.

From June 1st to 30th, CARSOME customers can enjoy an additional RM500 rebate on top of existing discounts for top-selling CARSOME Certified models from Malaysian car brands such as the Perodua Myvi, Perodua Axia, Proton Iriz, Perodua Bezza, Proton Persona, and Proton Saga.

There’s also so much to be enjoyed by those in the hunt for a fantastic bargain with budget-friendly CARSOME Value cars, which will also feature an extra RM500 discount with myriad different models to choose from ranging from the Nissan Almera, to the Honda City or even a Mazda CX-5.

Furthermore, customers trading in their existing vehicles can receive up to RM1,500 in rebates towards their new purchase, making the chances you’ll be driving away in your dream car just that much more likely.

Enhance Your Ride With Awesome Aftersales Packages

Take advantage of up to 12 percent savings on additional CARSOME aftersales packages to further enhance the ownership experience of your car. Options include CARSOME's Extended Warranty Programs and comprehensive Service Packages, ensuring your vehicle remains in top-notch condition.

Additionally, spruce up your ride with various accessories products and packages from Trapo, which offer services such as paint coatings, window tinting, a wide selection of innovative car mats, and even dashcam upgrades to choose from.

Why Choose CARSOME For Your Next Car

CARSOME is committed to providing a transparent and convenient car-buying experience. With no hidden charges and a fixed price policy, CARSOME ensures that the price you see is the price you pay. This all-inclusive pricing covers a 1-year road tax, 1-year warranty, ownership transfer fee, Puspakom inspection fee, and loan processing fees.

Every CARSOME CERTIFIED used car undergoes a thorough 175-point inspection to ensure it is free from major accidents, fire, and flood damage. Each vehicle comes with a complete inspection report and high-resolution images of any damages for full transparency.

In the CARSOME CERTIFIED LAB, vehicles receive comprehensive repairs and refurbishment using high-quality parts that meet manufacturer standards. Selected body and paintwork ensure the cars look as good as new when they leave the facility.

CARSOME stands by the quality of its vehicles with a 5-day money-back guarantee and a 1-year warranty on all CARSOME CERTIFIED cars. This warranty now extends to selected CARSOME Value vehicles, giving even more customers peace of mind.

Take advantage of this mid-year period to secure fantastic deals on your next car with CARSOME’s MID YEAR SALE.

Vist CARSOME to enjoy substantial savings, excellent aftersales packages, and a hassle-free buying experience. Don’t miss this opportunity to drive away in your dream car!