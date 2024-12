Sime Motors, the official distributor of BYD cars, has opened the first BYD 3S centre in Kota Kinabalu.

Located in the city, the 3S facility offers a full spectrum of services, including sales consultations, vehicle test drives, and aftersales support. It is operated by Regas EV Sabah.

BYD's presence in Malaysia continues to grow with its latest 3S centre launch in Kota Kinabalu (KK), marking its third outlet in the country. The new facility is conveniently located at Lot 33, Sedco Industrial Estate, Jalan Lintas.

Sime Motors and Regas EV, BYD partners, are stepping up their aftersales support by introducing authorised body and paint centres, ensuring the highest quality service for customers.

The BYD Kota Kinabalu outlet is blazing a trail in Sabah as one of the first EV outlets equipped with DC superchargers featuring four charging guns.

As BYD Malaysia marks its second-year anniversary on Dec 8, the brand is launching a festive campaign to commemorate the occasion. The first 1,208 customers to join the celebration will be treated to an exclusive promotion package worth up to RM35,000.