Highway operator PLUS Malaysia Sdn Bhd announced that the North-South Expressway (NSE) southbound lanes at km26.1 near Jitra are closed due to flood.

The operator updated on X and advised using Google Maps or Waze to navigate other roads to reach the destination.

“Latest status: all roads in the south are still closed. Traffic has been diverted to Jitra. Plan your journey using Google Maps or Waze if was caught on that location,” the operator said on X.

Meanwhile, Kubang Pasu police chief Superintendent Mohd Redzuan Salleh said in a Facebook post vehicles on southbound lanes were diverted to the Malau exit of the expressway.

Kubang Pasu is one of the four districts in Kedah affected by floods that forced over 1,800 people to be evacuated to flood relief centres.