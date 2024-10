new hub is crucial as Stellantis strategy to broaden its localisation efforts and bolster its long-term presence in the India and Asia Pacific region, including Malaysia.

Daniel Gonzalez, Chief Operating Officer, Stellantis Asean said that the regional parts hub has become the key asset in their regional supply chain strategy.

“This investment underpins Stellantis’ long-term commitment to strengthening our footprint and growth not just in the region but, more importantly, in contributing towards solidifying Malaysia’s position as a regional automotive hub.

“We are here to stay and are dedicated to enhancing customer experience, service delivery and operational efficiency with this new hub that will serve both Malaysia and the wider region,” he said.

Set to be operational by the first quarter of 2025, the new regional parts hub is designed to meet and cater to the growing demands of around 20 regional countries, including key markets such as Malaysia. This hub is also part of Stellantis’ strategy to enhance its aftersales service by reducing downtime and ensuring efficient access and availability of automotive parts and components to dealers and customers. It will house automotive parts and components of all Stellantis brands, including Peugeot, Citroën, Alfa Romeo, Jeep, RAM, Leapmotor and more.

Furthermore, Olivier Torcher, Head of Parts and Service, Stellantis India and Asia Pacific, also mentioned that the opening of this hub marks a significant milestone in becoming customer-centric and improving parts availability.