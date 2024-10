Stellantis Malaysia is excited to announce the grand opening of Allure Auto Old Klang Road, which marks the brand's second showroom and its first multi-brand showroom in Malaysia. The showroom will offer a range of Peugeot models as well as recently introduced electric vehicles from Leapmotor, including their flagship electric SUV, the Leapmotor C10. This expansion is part of Stellantis Malaysia's growth plans for the Malaysian market.

Located in a prime location on Old Klang Road, the new showroom boasts a spacious facility that can accommodate up to five vehicles. The showroom's interior design reflects both Peugeot and Leapmotor's brand identity, providing customers with a modern and welcoming atmosphere.

Managing Director of Stellantis Malaysia said that the facility is designed to showcase variety range of Peugeot and Leapmotor C10 vehicles

“Allure Auto has been a great dealer partner, and this second outlet, with more to come, showcases its commitment to providing exceptional brand experiences to our customers and expanding our network nationwide,” he said

Allure Auto Old Klang Road will initially operate as a 1S dealership, offering sales services to customers. Shortly, an additional facility for service and spare parts (2S) will be added in USJ 1, which will be shared with Peugeot Subang Jaya. This combined facility will be staffed with Stellantis-certified technicians and equipped to provide service for Peugeot vehicles, including diagnostic checks and repairs.

Furthermore, Director of Allure Auto, Lai Choong Yik also added that the location of the showroom will bring more customers and enthusiasts.

“Our dedicated and knowledgeable team members are committed to providing exceptional service, offering a seamless experience that showcase both Peugeot and Leapmotor under one roof. Moreover, we are committed to meeting the aftersales needs of our existing customers through our upcoming service facility in USJ 1. We thank Stellantis Malaysia for giving us this privilege to be part of this journey,” he said.

To ensure a smooth process for existing Peugeot customers, Allure Auto will also deal with closest authorised the brand dealership to assist any technical issues and provide comprehensive aftersales solutions.

For more information, visit Peugeot and Leapmotor website or follow the brand social media channels to stay updated.