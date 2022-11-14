Tesla high-speed crash in China goes viral - 2 dead, 3 injured

A high-speed crash involving a Tesla Model Y in Guangdong, China, has gone viral on several social media platforms.

The scary incident which happened earlier this month was caught by several CCTV cameras. The white Tesla was seen trying to stop in front of a shop before speeding off which ended in a huge crash with a number of incidents in between.

Two deaths + 3 injuries reported

A 55-year-old man was reported by the local media as the person behind the wheel and the family of the person reported that the man had trouble with the car's brake pedal. Two people were reported to be killed in the incident (a motorcyclist and a high school girl) and three other injuries.

Tesla will be providing any necessary assistance in the investigation between the local police and a third-party appraisal agency regarding the matter. Tesla also reported that during the period where the car suffered 'brake failure', the driver allegedly pressed on the accelerator the entire time with no brake application, but there were attempts of engaging the parking brake button.

No brake lights in the video = no brakes applied?

This info provided by Tesla seemed to back up the CCTV footage which showed that the car's brake lights were never on during the high-speed incident, with the exception of the initial brake application at the beginning of the video when the man tried to stop in front of his family's store.

The Tesla Model Y travelled at high speeds of around 200km/h for about 2km before crashing into a building. Despite the two reported deaths and three injuries, the driver survived the entire ordeal. Investigations are still ongoing regarding the possible cause/s.