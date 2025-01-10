Tesla refreshed model Y 2025 ‘Juniper’ available for booking in Malaysia: Price starts from RM195,450 , delivery in April

Tesla has officially unveiled the highly anticipated New Model Y – Juniper- and is now available for bookings in Malaysia with priced from RM195,450.

The details pricing for Tesla Model Y Juniper with variants:

Rear-wheel drive: RM195,450

Long Range all-wheel drive: RM242,450

Tesla is going above and beyond to reward early adopters of the New Model Y with its exclusive Launch Series. This limited edition not only boasts the unique Glacier Blue colour but also features an exclusive badge to commemorate the groundbreaking release.

Every aspect of the New Model Y can be tailored to suit individual tastes, including the colour options. But there will be no extra cost if you choose Stealth Grey.

The following fees apply if you prefer a different colour on your New Model Y:

White – RM5,000

Glacier Blue – RM7,500

Quicksilver – RM11,000

Ultra Red – RM11,000

Moreover, there also will be RM5,000 extra charges if you want to change the interior from all black to monochrome colour.

There is also extra fees on wheels as follows:

19-inch Crossflow – none

20-inch Helix 2.0 – RM10, 000

The New Model Y offers improved safety and convenience for drivers. Equipped with Basic Autopilot as a standard feature, it offers a premium of RM16,000 for owners who want to upgrade to Enhanced Autopilot, which unlocks additional functions such as Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change, Autopark, Smart Summon, and its advanced counterpart, which adds extra intelligence to the summoning feature. The Full Self-Driving Capacity is also available for RM32,000, though it's currently not enabled in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, the technical aspects of the Tesla Model Y is as follows:

Variant Model Y Model Y Long Range Motor Rear-Wheel Drive All-Wheel Drive Range (WLTP) 466 km 551 km 0-100 km/h 5.9 sec 4.3 sec* Top Speed 201 km/h 201 km/h

Exterior – Interior looks

The new Model Y's cutting-edge exterior design showcases Tesla's commitment to futuristic innovation, inspired by the bold and distinctive styling of its Cybercab and Cybertruck cousins. The striking cross-car lightbar at the front and the sleek new rear light bar and tailgate embody this cyber design aesthetic, elevating the New Model Y's visual appeal while cementing its position as the world's top vehicle.

Exclusive to the Launch Edition of the New Model Y, a range of bespoke design elements add to the vehicle's exclusivity and premium appeal. From the rear-mounted launch badge and puddle light badge to the doorsill plate featuring the 'launch' wordmark, each time you step into your New Model Y is a reminder of its limited edition status. The Launch Edition also boasts a unique charging console, floor mat design, and all-black vegan suede interior trim, providing an elevated and luxurious ownership experience befitting of this elite Tesla model.

Furthermore, it also comes with an extra silent cabin with double-layer glass for all windows and the panoramic glass roof, which features silver-coated glass to reduce further the UV rays and heat entering the cabin. Tesla also introduces the newly designed wheels and a rear diffuser, to reduce air resistance and optimise the lift balance between the front and rear wheels. This enhances rear-wheel downforce delivering a quieter, more stable, and highly efficient experience at high speeds.

In addition, signature features in the Model 3, such as ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, and second-row display for passengers, are also available in the New Model Y.

New Model Y is backed by a comprehensive 4-year/80,000km vehicle warranty and an 8-year/160,000km warranty for its battery and drive unit.

Malaysians can now place their bookings at RM1,000 – non refundable – and can log on to Tesla’s official website for more information