Tesla Thailand to be officially launched on December 7th

The famed US-based electric vehicle manufacturer will be setting up an official presence in another Southeast Asian country and, of course, it’s not Malaysia. Tesla Thailand will be a real thing now, starting December 7th with their first (temporary) location at Siam Paragon in the centre of Bangkok.

However, in the following months, the EV maker will be migrating to a flagship showroom in the nearby but still upscale Emsphere. The Wednesday brand premiere will definitely get ample foot traffic not to mention general publicity from the press.

It is not confirmed yet what cars will be offered to the Thai public, but it has been strongly indicated that the Model 3 and Model Y will kick things off with the larger and pricier Model X and Model S due to enter the fray later on.

The electric vehicle market in Thailand especially is expected to get rather heated in the coming years as portended by the recent Bangkok Motor Expo that had many leading EV brands showcase their most impressive vehicles to woo the market.

Besides European brands such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Volvo, and Volkswagen, Thai buyers already have already had the Ora Good Cat for several months as well as the recent launch of the Toyota bZ4X. Right now, the BYD and their Atto 3 is proving to be the Tesla’s most formidable rival.

Of course, we’ll be keeping an ear to the ground on what movements we can expect in terms of a possible Tesla entry into Malaysia, so stay tuned for more.