The much-awaited Omoda C9 by Jaecoo, a premium off-road SUV, has gained the public's attention, and we had the chance to experience it fully.

The key highlight of this model is its Continuous Damping Control (CDC) features, which adjust to road conditions, especially bumps, to provide a smoother ride. This system is typically found in more expensive vehicles.

Our test drive around Plaza Arkadia has been set up with a few obstacles—slalom, suspensions, acceleration, 8-figure turns, and brakes—so we can feel the CDC's control.

Does it nail it? We can conclude that C9 has an impressive ability to control the bumps, delivering a silken journey with a luxurious car drive.

As we push the limits of the 2.0-litre TGDi engine during the acceleration challenge and hit the brakes suddenly, the Autonomous Emergency Brakes (AEB) of the C9 come into play, demonstrating their effectiveness. The C9 excels in this scenario, with no unpleasant surprises or lurching, and a smooth final stop, showcasing the SUV's impressive safety and handling capabilities.

Now, let’s briefly discuss the car's overall appearance. The C9 measures 4,775 mm long, 1,920 mm wide, 1,671 mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,800 mm. It seems to be larger than the Cherry Tiggo 8 Pro.

C9 is also known as an SUV Coupe as it highlights several high-end features, such as a diamond matrix air grille, daytime running lights, and 20-inch alloy wheels.

Interior-wise, it clearly shows a pleasing curved aesthetic with full leather upholstery and a panoramic sunroof. It features a few more exciting elements like 24.6- 24.6-inch infotainment system with added ambience light and 3 fragrance mode system.

As the launch date has not been announced yet -which probably will be on next month- booking has been open for customers and if you would like to test drive this premium D-segment SUV, you can log on to their official website for more information.