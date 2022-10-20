The 2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Touches Down In Kuala Lumpur

Bentley Kuala Lumpur has just launched their first-ever plug-in vehicle available in the country with the all-new Flying Spur Hybrid, which are available in Azure and Azure S trim levels starting from RM945,000.

Mind you, that shade under a million is not inclusive of taxes, duties, and registration, so there's still quite a bit of cash left to top up before the Bentley is actually yours. This car isn't only the first electrified model to be offered by the British brand in Malaysia, but coincides with their 25th year of presence in the country.

Under that bonnet we find a 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 enginet that, on its own, produces 416hp and 550Nm paired with a 136hp electric motor for a combined output of 544PS and 750Nm. Despite it weighing over 2.4 tonnes, it crunches the 0-100km/h sprint in just 4.3 seconds.

At the rear, the electricity reserves are stored within an 18kWh lithium ion battery that, in its engine-off EV Drive mode, can propel the car for up to 40 kilometers. Not only does the Flying Spur hybrid outgun Bentley's first-ever hybrid offering, the Bentayga Hybrid, the sedan's more efficient downsized engine and higher-capacity battery means there's some impressive stats to back up the superlative performance and luxury.

Touted as the most efficient Bentley ever produced so far, the Flying Spur hybrid is claimed to be able to drive for some 800km before needing to refuel provided you also pair that with a fully charged battery.

You might also notice that this engine and e-motor combo is eerily similar to that of another maruqe under the VW Group: Porsche. In fact, it's essentially the same hybrid powertrain as the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, albeit with the V6 engine tuned to a higher output.

In fact, they both share an Porcshe-developed 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, which was first seen in a Bentley via the 3rd-generation Continental GT.

Inside, the Flying Spur is pure class as you might expect. Bentley say that there are over 1 billion customisation permutations available a prospective customer during the order process, but you can be sure the car is soaked with fine materials and the best build money can buy.

It won't be long before the 4.0-litre V8 and brand staple 6.0-litre W12 engines are on their way out either, or at least subject to some electricfied assist or downsizing, or both. Rumours are already swirning about the W12 being canned entirely in favour of a new V8 PHEV.

However, if you were really keen on snagging up some of the first Flying Spurs for yourself, you might have to be patient as Bentley Kuala Lumpur says that they're currently all sold out.