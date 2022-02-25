2022 Toyota Veloz Launched As A More 'Atas' Avanza In Thailand. Same For Malaysia?

For MPV buyers in Thailand, it’s all about the 2022 Toyota Veloz that has just made its market debut there. Not only does it build on those foundations with more upmarket appointments and a heftier standard equipment list, for a higher price, but it seemingly supplants the Avanza altogether.

In Thailand, there is no Innova purchasable from Toyota with prospective MPV buyers given the choice between the Innova, Sienta, and now the Veloz, which sounds like a pretty good fit for the Malaysian line-up as well. That being said, we all know how much the Thais love their pimped-out HiAces.

The Veloz, despite the name change, can’t change its stripes nor its roots as the Avanza that first sprung to cater to the Indonesian market. This generation adopted the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) shared with the Perodua Ativa and possibly the rumoured next-generation Alza.

Prices have not stayed level, though, and to accommodate its elevated status and beefier standard spec, the range kicks off at 795,000 baht (roughly RM102,800) for the entry-level Smart variant. Above this is the Veloz Premium at 875,000 baht (roughly RM113,000).

To put that into some perspective, though the Avanza has been missing from UMW Toyota Motor’s stable since its brief run in 2019 in post-facelift guise, it was lobbed for RM80,888 for the 1.5E went up to RM87,888 for the range-topping 1.5S+.

So yeah, a big jump in price.

Still, some effort has been made to give the exterior some extra oomph with squinty LED headlights and taillights, 16-inch alloy wheels, as well as a bolder fascia overall that’s matched to a rather prominent shoulder crease line and wheel arches.

Powering this 2022 7-seater Veloz MPV is the same 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated 2NR-FE four-cylinder petrol as the Myvi and Aruz, outputting 106PS and 138Nm fed to (unlike before) the front wheels via a conventional 4-speed automatic instead of the newer D-CVT.

If you’re in the market for the most passenger carrying capacity for the least money and are used to the paltry performance of cars like the current Toyota Rush or Mitsubishi Xpander, the Veloz is about par for the course.

What sets it apart is the higher-grade appointments. It’s doesn’t offer Maybach levels of opulence but the blend of clean ergonomic lines and well thought out materials does elevate it over the Avanza and Daihatsu Xenia.

Silver trim accents are aplenty, a 9-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), an integrated Qi wireless smartphone charging pad, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and even a 360-degree camera for deft urban manoeuvring.

This is bolstered by the standard fitment of the Toyota Safety Sense suite that adds Autonomous Emergency Braking, Automatic High Beam, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Blind Spot Monitoring. Predictably, this is all reserved for the high-spec Veloz Premium.

With the Malaysian stable of MPVs from Toyota lacking some variety since the disappearance of the Sienta and Avanza, perhaps the Veloz would serve as a worthy new entry alongside the Rush and Innova. Local buyers might justify that higher price considering its comprehensive equipment list….and that Toyota badge.