The first new-look Nissan 3S Flagship Store is now open, closer to you PJ folks

Those who fancy a new Nissan car or wish to bring in their own for servicing can now try going to the newly opened Nissan 3S Flagship Store in Petaling Jaya. Redesigned and upgraded in line with the latest Nissan Retail Concept (NRC-NEXT), this first-ever flagship store with a new look and feel will somehow elevate customers’ experience.

According to Nissan, NRC-NEXT aims to innovate Nissan dealerships and deliver world-class service standards to Nissan customers across the globe, centred on showcasing Nissan brand values on customer journeys at the dealership. Every touch point of an NRC-NEXT-compliant retail facility has been reimagined and refined to deliver excitement and satisfaction to the customer. So, this is not your regular Nissan 3S centre - it is a bit 'atas'.

Of course it is more 'atas' than the rest. With an investment valued at RM 4 million, the upgraded Nissan 3S Flagship Store in Petaling Jaya stands out with an eye-catching façade and proudly wears the sleek new logo which reflects Nissan’s latest corporate identity.

Step inside the 43,000 sq.ft. facility and you’ll have a timeless Japanese luxury feel incorporated with a modern yet functional setting. Adorned with a relaxing colour palette, the contemporary layout and plush furnishing sure will make your visit more comfortable as you browse through the showroom space that can fit up to 8 models on display.

Aside from 2 new vehicle delivery bays and 3 EV chargers, there are also a spacious and airy customer reception, high-speed internet connectivity, specially assigned areas for private discussions, and even a kids’ room to keep the little ones safe and occupied.

For existing Nissan owners returning for after-sales services at the Flagship Store, a Service Concierge has been set up to offer immediate assistance to owners at the entrance of the Service Centre, this is then complemented by a newly furnished reception area with comfortable seating as respective Service Advisors attend to owners.

The Service Centre at the Nissan 3S Flagship Store features 25 general service bays which are equipped with hoists, as well as dedicated bays for air-conditioning and wheel alignment service. On top of that, there are also individual rooms earmarked for EV repairs and vehicles that may require extensive remedial work.

Up to 100 vehicles can be serviced daily by the experienced 25-member after-sales team at the Nissan 3S Flagship Store. Every technician at the Service Centre is Nissan-certified and backed by a well-stocked spare parts warehouse utilising only Nissan Genuine Parts for total peace of mind.

This brand new ETCM Nissan 3S Flagship Store is located at Lot 9, Jalan Kemajuan 12/18, 46200 Petaling Jaya, Selangor. The operating hours and other details are as follows:

Operating Hours Showroom

Monday-Saturday: 9.00 am - 7.00 pm

Sunday/Public Holiday: 10.00 am - 5.00 pm Service Centre

Monday-Saturday: 7.30 am - 5.00 pm

Sunday/Public Holiday: 8.30 am - 5.00 pm Contact Showroom

03-7957 5940, 03-7957 5821 Service Centre

03-7955 3372, 03-7955 3288 Email etcmpj@tanchonggroup.com

For more information, customers can visit the Nissan Malaysia website at www.nissan.com.my or contact the Nissan Customer Care Centre hotline at 1800-88-3838.