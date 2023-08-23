The Mitsubishi Ultimate Thrills outdoor family event happening in Kelantan and Kedah!

As the official distributor of Mitsubishi vehicles in Malaysia, Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) proudly presents the Mitsubishi Ultimate Thrills. An event focused on showing off the superior handling and overall capabilities in extreme conditions of the Mitsubishi Triton pick-up truck and Mitsubishi Xpander seven-seater crossover.

Visitors will not just be in awe of the performance put on by the professionals as Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) also extends the invitation to all visitors to test drive the Triton and Xpander themselves through a few obstacle courses, all designed to challenge the handling and safety of the Mitsubishi vehicles.

The details of the obstacle courses are as follows:

Mitsubishi Triton Obstacle Courses

The fun begins with the Hill Slope encounter. This course is specifically built to showcase Triton's Hill Start Assist feature that helps drivers to start off the truck on a steep uphill slope.The obstacle course continues with the nerve-wracking Downhill Slope.Participants can put Triton's Hill Descent Control to the test, finding out for themselves, the prowess of the truck's automatic brake application on downward inclines.

As for those who wants to test the Triton's off-road mode and its Super Select 4WD system, the Mud Pit and Elephant Steps will be waiting for any that dares to take up the challenge.

The objectives of these challenges are to demonstrate the Mitsubishi Triton's abilities to deliver optimum traction and impeccable handling for off-road or any given terrain.

Mitsubishi Xpander Obstacle Courses

Moving on to the challenges waiting for the Mitsubishi XPANDER. This next one is called The Devil's Angle. This course will see participants drive through a water-wading obstacle that immitates how conditions will be during flash floods. Here, we can all witness the Xpander's versatility to overcome the challenge with its high ground clearance of 205mm.

Finally, the last obstacle Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has on the agenda for us is the Side Traverse, which is designed to challenge XPANDER’S agility, handling and its Traction Control that is sure to maintain steady on slippery roads and rough surfaces.

The Mitsubishi Ultimate Thrills will be held on the:

- 25th-26th August at Kelantan.

- Beside AEON Mall, Kota Bahru, Lembah Sireh, 15050, Kota Bharu, Kelantan

- From 10am-6pm.

They will also be heading to Kedah on the:

- 8th-9th September, at Alor Setar, Kedah

- Opposite of Mitsubishi Motors Authorized Showroom, Alor Setar. Lot 10201, Susuran Kebarung, Off Persiaran Bandar Baru Mergong, 05150, Alor Setar, Kedah.

- From 10am-6pm

Wait, that's not all!!!

There will be plenty of other fun activities for a whole family to enjoy. Games, prizes, lucky draws, food truck and ice cream. Apart from that, Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) will give out RM10 KFC voucher for every pre-registration done via https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com.my/ultimate-thrills/ .

There's more! Those who test drive will receive:

- Exclusive Mitsubishi Motors Nature Hike Foldable Round Bucket Bag

Participants can also stand to win lucky draw prizes such as:

- Nintendo Switch

- G Shock watches

- UV Disinfectant.

So, what are you waiting for, pack your bags, buy your tickets and get ready to enjoy two days of back to back fun, thrills and excitement. Come prepared and you just might leave with the biggest and most exciting prizes.