The new 2023 Porsche Cayenne facelift has been launched in Malaysia, 3.0-litre V6, from just under RM 600k

Porsche Malaysia, represented by Sime Darby Auto Performance, has launched the locally assembled 2023 Porsche Cayenne for the Malaysian market. The new model, locally assembled in Kulim, Kedah (CKD), is now available in a single variant.

Meanwhile, other variants like the Cayenne S, E-Hybrid, S E-Hybrid, Turbo E-Hybrid, and Cayenne Coupe models remain fully imported (CBU).

Under the hood, the 2023 Porsche Cayenne packs a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine, producing 353 horsepower 500 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.7 seconds, with top speed hitting 248 km/h, easily managed by the Tiptronic S 8-speed automatic transmission

On the outside, the facelifted Cayenne showcases a wider and taller front grille, complemented by sleek new headlights. At the rear, a fresh design features three-dimensional tail lights and a relocated number plate recess. Porsche maintains its signature lighting with HD Matrix LED headlights and 3D LED tail lights, paired with 20-inch 'Cayenne Design' wheels.

Personalization options include a selection of premium colors like Carrara White Metallic, Chromite Black Metallic, and Quarzite Grey Metallic. Customers can further enhance their Cayenne with wheel upgrades, such as the 21-inch 'Cayenne Exclusive Design' wheels for RM45,000, or the sporty 22-inch 'Sport Design' wheels for RM49,000.

Inside the cabin, the 2023 Porsche Cayenne offers a 12.6-inch instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch central infotainment display, and an optional 10.9-inch touchscreen passenger display. An optional Porsche Tequipment package for RM13,500 required for rear-seat entertainment. Additional features include Power Steering Plus, soft-close doors, 14-way electric comfort seats, electric roll-up sun blinds, a Bose Surround Sound System, and a 15W wireless mobile phone charging pad.

Safety is priority with features like Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), front and rear park assist sensors, and a 360-degree surround-view monitor. The warning and brake assist system, coupled with pedestrian protection, further enhances the vehicle's safety measures.

The 2023 Porsche Cayenne can be ordered through a digital online booking platform in Malaysia, with prices starting from RM599,999.

With its powerful engine, advanced technology, and a host of customizable features, the 2023 Porsche Cayenne shouts luxury and performance in the SUV segment.