The recently concluded 2024 Formula 1 season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this past weekend marks the end of an extraordinary chapter in Formula 1 history with 7-time Lewis Hamilton (as in, Sir Lewis Hamilton) world champion bidding farewell to Mercedes-AMG Petronas.

If you happened to have watched the Grand Prix and its post-race frivolities, it was full of pomp and circumstance (some say a fair bit too much) surrounding his departure from the Silver Arrows, ostensibly with the Brit eager to chase his 8th world title with the Scuderia from Maranello.

To commemorate this, German tuning firm HOF has unveiled the jaw-droppingly bulbous Mercedes-AMG G63-based "Sir Class" (as in, Sir Lewis Hamilton), a vehicle that embodies Hamilton’s legacy with the team. Yes, an ‘F1-inspired’ vehicle based on one of the most cumbersome, heavy, and non-track-suited model from the Mercedes-AMG catalogue.

While HOF might not be a household name globally, its parent company, Hofele, has deep roots in the automotive industry. Led by Ferdinand Peter and supported by industry veterans like former AMG boss Philip Schiemer, the team behind this project brought expertise and innovation to transform the iconic G63 into a tribute worthy of the F1 world champion.

The centrepiece of the "Sir Class" is its extensively reworked 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. Enhanced with aluminium pistons, stronger connecting rods, upgraded turbos with revised compressor geometry, and a high-flow fuel system, the engine is a powerhouse.

A new aluminium air intake adds a distinctive tone to the V8’s roar, while an ECU tune boosts the output to an astonishing 1,048hp and 1,300Nm of torque. To put that in perspective, this very nearly matches the 1,049hp produced by the truly F1-derived Mercedes-AMG One hypercar. Still, it probably won’t be setting any comparable lap times around the Nurburgring.

However, with this level of power, the "Sir Class" can reach a blistering top speed of 300km/h (for a brick, it flies pretty good), a remarkable leap from the 220km/h limiter on standard 2025 G63 models. It’s a performance upgrade that mirrors the daring spirit of its namesake.

The F1-inspired touches don’t stop at the engine. The "Sir Class" features a unique carbon fibre body kit, hood, and a bespoke paint job that nods to Mercedes’ iconic Silver Arrows livery, complete with Petronas turquoise accents. Inside, the standard seats have been swapped for racing bucket seats, and a square F1-style steering wheel completes the Frankenstein-like mishmash.

For Hamilton fans grappling with his departure, the "Sir Class" serves as a powerful memento of his tenure with Mercedes. While his Ferrari journey awaits, the Hamilton name will remain synonymous with this golden era.

Time will tell if the time at Ferrari will bring Hamilton his 8th world title, but the Italian squad did manage to net Michael Schumacher plenty of victories back in the 1990s and 2000s era of the sport, helping to grant the prolific German driver his 7 driver’s championships.