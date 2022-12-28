This car only needs you to smile at it to get it unlocked and going

The Genesis GV60 doesn't need a key or a smartphone to get it unlocked and going.

Facial recognition technology has moved by leaps and bounds in the last few years, and it seems that auto manufacturers are about to take advantage of this helpful technology and integrate them into their cars.

The first to do so is Genesis, where they will use similar technology to the latest smartphones, where all it takes to unlock it is to look at it.

A glance or a smile is all it takes to unlock the doors and start the upcoming Genesis GV60. The South Korean automaker, the luxury division of Hyundai, has announced its plans to add facial recognition to the security package for its newest model.

The system, called Face Connect is apparently already fitted to the GV60 sold in the USA, according to Drive Australia, and will be added to European cars in 2023.

"The system allows owners to unlock and access the car using what Genesis calls a 'face recognition sensor with a deep-learning image processing controller'. Facial recognition is built around a sensor in the car's roof pillar next to the driver's door, which scans the driver's face and also uses an LED indicator to confirm when the system is active."

Genesis believes Face Connect will be ideal for outdoor activities, including swimming and running, where the driver will be key-free when doing their leisure activity.

We're pretty sure the facial recognition technology will trickle down to most of the companies' associated brands, including sister brand KIA, but it'll probably be a while till the more entry-level cars from the group to be utilising this advanced feature.