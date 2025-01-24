TNG digital launches SOS balance for toll payments with insufficient balance

TNG Digital Sdn. Bhd Malaysia’s largest integrated fintech player, has launched SOS Balance, a practical solution for uninterrupted toll payments even with insufficient balance.

Available for free via TNG eWallet, this first-of-its-kind feature provides seamless transactions that not only enhance user convenience but also support smoother traffic flow, and improving the overall road travel experience.

Starting on 23 January, SOS Balance will be introduced to selected loyal TNG eWallet users at no cost. This innovative feature allows eligible users to go through tolls despite insufficient balance, offering a 24-hour grace period to reload their eWallet and settle outstanding charges. Users must settle these payments within the window to continue accessing the full suite of eWallet features.

Chief Executive Officer of TNG Digital, Alan Ni said, “The introduction of SOS Balance reflects our commitment to delivering user-centric innovations that simplify and enhance the daily lives of Malaysians. By addressing common challenges faced at toll booths, this feature ensures a seamless and cashless experience, aligning with Malaysia’s digital transformation goals. Beyond convenience, it reduces delays at toll plazas, alleviates traffic congestion, and enhances the efficiency of highway operations. At TNG Digital, we strive to set the standard for innovative financial solutions that combine value, convenience, and impact.”

Work Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi also said the launch marks a significant milestone in Malaysia’s highway digitisation journey. This feature benefits users and highway operators by streamlining toll collection workflows and reducing transaction times. SOS Balance improves traffic flow, optimises operational efficiency, and minimises manual interventions. These improvements boost customer satisfaction and potentially encourage greater highway usage while providing operators and regulators real-time toll data for informed decision-making.

SOS Balance is available at RFID and PayDirect-enabled highways, with current coverage spanning 31 out of 33 highways across Peninsular Malaysia. TNG Digital is committed to expanding its coverage and extending the feature to other applications beyond toll payments in the near future.

For more information about SOS Balance, including eligibility and criteria, visit TNG official website.