The 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon Kuala Lumpur is gearing up for an even more thrilling and action-packed three-day event, offering car enthusiasts, JDM fans, and visitors an even larger and more spectacular show at the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre from 8-10 November 2024.

It is set to be bigger and better than ever, offering over 300 tuned cars, including 15 imported from Japan, and even a chance to win a brand-new Honda Civic FK8R Type R Mugen for one lucky attendee.



Tokyo Auto Salon Kuala Lumpur 2024 will also see the return of iconic tuner Top Secret’s Smoky Nagata, and will among others feature exhibits from Veilside, Trust/Greddy, Option, Tomica and San Ei Corporation.

“With 91,000 recorded visitors at the inaugural Tokyo Auto Salon Kuala Lumpur in 2023, we must step up our game this year. The expectation from fans will continue to grow and rest assured, we have curated a show that will not disappoint them.

“Like the original show in Japan, a great deal of planning and preparation has gone into ensuring that the exhibits this year continue to supersede the expectations of fans,” said Element X Strategies Director and Chief Executive Officer Jason Yap.

In addition to the exciting activities and exhibits, this year's Tokyo Auto Salon Kuala Lumpur will also offer fans a wide range of official merchandise, including t-shirts and accessories featuring iconic JDM models like the Nissan GT-Rs, Honda Civic Type Rs, Mitsubishi Evo X, and Toyota AE86 and Supra. Fans can get a 5% discount by purchasing the merchandise online, and secure a limited edition 1/64 diecast Chameleon Nissan GT-R R33 (NISMO 400R) with their ticket purchase or at the show, while supplies last.

“It’s going to be a supercharged experience for visitors and exhibitors.

“The Japanese tuners and exhibitors who took part in 2023 were so taken aback by the reception of Malaysian fans that they will be back in a bigger way this year,” said MUSE Group Asia Chief Executive Officer Encik Riduwan Matni.

Tickets can be purchased online from their official website or on-site at MITEC during the show but must be before 6.00 pm on 10 November 2024. Purchasers who buy any single ticket must only add an extra RM28 to qualify for the lucky draw. Existing ticket holders can also top up the additional RM28 to become eligible.