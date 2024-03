To all you MINIacs and enthusiasts here in the country, the MINI Cooper S Countryman is celebrating yet another major milestone since its Malaysian debut 13 years ago with an exclusive special edition of the Cooper S Countryman.

As the F60 generation MINI Countryman prepares for a last hurrah, it's poised to enchant Malaysians with a graceful final waltz in the limited-edition JCW Trim.

It's been quite a journey for the MINI Countryman since its first introduction back in 2011. MINIacs around the world were drawn by their versatility and practicality while retaining all the fun factors that MINIs are well-loved for.

The first-generation R60 MINI Countryman arrived in our local market in 2011. Then came the second-generation F60 in 2017. A facelifted model was introduced in 2021 with updated safety features, better tech and sharper looks. This Cooper S Countryman JCW Trim is the final hurrah for the F60 in Malaysia.

Limited to just 168 units, here are the top reasons why the MINI Cooper S Countryman JCW Trim should be your next Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV), apart from being one of only 168 owners here in the country.

1) Sporty JCW trim without breaking the bank

It goes with saying that if you're a MINI fan, there's no doubt that the John Cooper Works (JCW) models are high up on your list of 'dream cars to own'.

If you fancy the full-blown JCW version of the Countryman, it'll cost you close to RM390,000 to own one. However, if style is a priority and you want to save a bit of money for more exciting road trips in the future, then the MINI Countryman JCW Trim should be a no-brainer.

Thanks to addition of the JCW trim, any fellow MINIac will have their heads turned in awe and those who are new to the MINI Countryman will display the same level of ecstatic interest to know more about it and all of its JCW goodies.

For those who are fortunate enough to tag along for the ride can experience its premium interior features such as anthracite pillars and sun visors, plus super comfortable seats in the brand's most spacious and adventure-ready vehicle offering yet.

The already iconic MINI Cooper Countryman in its standard form is already a head-turner in any crowd with a very reasonable asking price of RM250,388. It’s already a winner in the hearts of MINIacs around the world, but those who want a sportier facade can get it with the JCW trim priced at RM253,833.

That extra RM3,445 will get you a number of additions to make the MINI Countryman look ever sportier such as:

John Cooper Works (JCW) aerodynamic kit (front apron with built-in air ducts + rear bumper with JCW diffuser)

MINI JCW door sill finishers

Sporty JCW rear spoiler

19-inch JCW Circuit Spoke Wheels

2) MINI's iconic comfort

Despite the sportier exterior facade, the MINI Countryman JCW Trim does not forgo one of its main highlights that can be found within the cabin - premium comfort.

Not every car today offers seats that promote a healthy orthopaedic seating posture with ample lumbar support and plush materials so that you can travel far and wide without straining your back and accompanying muscles.

For the driver, even the 5.0-inch multifunctional instrument cluster has been meticulously designed to provide a sleek yet minimalist appearance for useful information to be projected yet not distracting to your exhilarating drives.

Travelling up to 5 can be easily done with premium comfort paired with 450 liters of boot capacity to ferry all of your cargo along the trip. Trust us when we say that your entire family will adore MINI Countryman JCW Trim.

Need more space for trips to places like Ikea or a surfing holiday to Cherating? Simply fold the rear seats to get 1,000 litres of storage while carrying two other passengers.

If it's just the two of you seated upfront, then the MINI Countryman JCW Trim's storage prowess is further elevated to 1,390 litres. That'll bring a lot more fun to your shopping holiday and drive up to places like Bangkok, Thailand.

3) Versatile yet exciting driving

Your everyday drives can be easily conquered with the MINI Countryman JCW Trim. Thanks to its dynamic yet powerful 2-litre MINI TwinPower Turbo engine, you can have all sorts of fun with 192hp and 280Nm of torque on tap.

Mated to a seven-speed Dual Clutch Sports Automatic Transmission, it can do 0-100km/h in just 7.5 seconds before swiftly arriving to its top speed of 226km/h.

Ferrying the kids to school and heading to work after? Do so in comfort and save fuel with the GREEN Driving Mode. Want some 'touge' action? Switch it up to SPORT mode and enjoy fast gear changes and MINI's iconic handling.

For those who are interested, the MINI Countryman JCW Trim is available in four different colour options - British Racing Green, Chilli Red, Nanuq White and Sage Green.

Priced at RM253,833, there's also the 'peace of mind' add-on in the form of the MINI Extended Warranty and Service Package for just RM10,400.

For those who prefer the more classic look of the MINI Cooper S Countryman priced from RM250,388, just head to the nearest MINI authorised centre to book one of your very own. Additionally, you may also visit MINI Malaysia’s official website for more information.

Whichever Countryman you prefer, you can be sure that you'll be dressed to impress when you are cruising down the street.

Book one or BUY NOW before it's too late!