The new Toyota Corolla Cross facelift is now open for booking in Malaysia with an estimated price of RM140,000.

UMW Toyota Motor via their Facebook account is hinting at two variants for this model, which are The Corolla Cross Hybrid Electric and the Corolla Cross HEV GR Sport.

The new refreshed Toyota Corolla Cross boasts a striking new front end featuring redesigned full-LED headlamps and a slimmer upper grille with honeycomb perforations. These new design elements seamlessly blend in with prominent faux air intakes at the sides, giving the vehicle a sportier and more modern look.

There is not much insight on the interior. Still, there are upgrades like 10.1 display audio with wireless Apple Carplay and Android auto and the new electric parking brake with auto brake hold for added convenience.

Customers of the Toyota Corolla Cross will benefit from an eight-year, unlimited-mileage warranty for the hybrid battery, inverter and power management control ECU, which covers all variants. This warranty can be extended for an additional two years for added peace of mind. Plus, the car comes with a standard five-year, unlimited-mileage manufacturer warranty, ensuring that you can drive confidently knowing that your Corolla Cross is backed by comprehensive protection.

For more info, you can log on to Toyota official website.