Toyota Indonesia to have world premiere of new SUV next week - Could it be the base for Perodua Traz/Nexis?

Media outlets in Indonesia have received invitations to witness the world premiere of Toyota's new SUV. Will it also be Perodua's new SUV slated for a launch in 2024?

Rumours have been circulating for some time now that Perodua is working on a new true B-Segment SUV, and naturally, we look towards Toyota and Daihatsu for some clues as to what it could be.

Well, Toyota Indonesia has started sending out invitations to the local media for an unveiling of a new SUV on the 15th of May. According to one media outlet, they have received an invitation for the world premiere of 'Toyota's New Urban Cruiser Icon '.

What's interesting about this unveiling is that all rumours surrounding it point towards a world premiere of an SUV bigger than the Perodua Ativa, where local media, Autonetmagz.com, seem to think that it could be the Toyota Yaris Cross.

Wait, doesn't the world already already have A Toyota Yaris Cross? Why would it be a world premiere? Well, apparently this one is built for the ASEAN market, which brings more weight to the speculation that it could be the basis of Perodua's upcoming new SUV.

Not much information is known just yet, but the SUV is rumoured to be built on the DNGA-B platform, which is already used on Perodua Alza and Toyota Veloz as well as the Toyota Vios. If that's the case, then the SUV should come with the same setup as the Alza, which means it should be equipped with the 2NR-VE 1.5 litre engine and a D-CVT transmission.

We'll know more about the newly launched SUV on the 15th of May and perhaps also get a stronger telltale sign as to whether the vehicle would be the basis of Perodua's new SUV, codenamed D66B, due for launch next year.