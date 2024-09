Volvo has finally unveiled its latest fully electric SUV, Volvo EX30 in Malaysia.

This smallest SUV is offered in three variants namely,

EX30 Plus -RM188,888

EX30 Ultra - RM208,888

Ultra Twin Performance - RM228,888

Volvo EX30 also comes with a 5-year vehicle warranty, 5-year complimentary Google and data connectivity, and many more perks.

For the specs, the model is built on Geely's SEA platform, which is similar to Smart #1, and the Zeekr X. EX30 also measures 4233mm in length, 1550mm tall and 1838mm wide.

All EX30 will be equipped with 69kwh battery which offers up to 476km of range. While the two variants (Plus and Ultra) get a single motor driving which gives 272hp and 343Nm, 0-100 with 5.3 seconds.

Furthermore, the highest spec Ultra Twin Performance gets twin electric motors with 428hp and 543Nm with 0-100kmh for only 3.6s making it the fastest Volvo vehicle.

The interior design follows Volvo's traditional style. It has a 12.3-inch vertically mounted touchscreen. The infotainment system is powered by a Google-based platform and compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Instead of conventional door-mounted speakers, Volvo has changed the speakers into a single-piece Harman Kardon Premium soundbar across the entire dashboard width to keep the minimalistic look.

Charging wise, Volvo EX30 supports DC charging up to 175kW, allowing the car to be charged from 10-80% in less than 30 minutes. For AC charging, Volvo is only opting for an 11kW onboard charger across all variants in Malaysia.

For the equipment levels, The EX30 Ultra for both single and twin-motor variants receives the perks however the Plus model does not have the Park Pilot Assist, a 360 degree camera, panoramic sunroof and powered front seats.

The EX30 will be available in five colours which are Cloud Blue, Moss Yellow, Crystal White, Vapour Grey and Onyx Black.