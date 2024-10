After a month-long free toll collection, section 1 of the West Coast Expressway (WCE), which connects the Banting Interchange to the South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE) Interchange, will commence the fare at 12:01 a.m. today (30 September).

In a statement, WCE Sdn Bhd said the toll rates for WCE Section 1 are fully integrated with the SKVE via the Tanjung Dua Belas Interchange.

"Toll collection for Section 1 will be entirely electronic, accepting Touch 'N Go cards, Smart Tag, and RFID.

"Users are advised to ensure sufficient balance in their e-wallets and Touch 'N Go cards before starting their journey to avoid any inconvenience at the toll plazas," it said.

Moreover, the rates also consider the entire user journey, including the portion travelled on the SKVE.

For more information on toll rates and payment methods, please visit the WCE website or download the WCE App.

If you encounter any issues with toll payments, please contact the WCE infoline at 1700-81-6600 or by email.