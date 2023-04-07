We need the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness here in Malaysia

Subaru of America has launched its latest 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness and it is exactly what it sounds like - a super rugged-looking SUV.

Unveiled at the New York International Auto Show, the Wilderness version is based on the regular Subaru Crosstrek model but has been bumped up to be more adaptable in trail-driving conditions (something that is quite popular in North America).

We already know about the brand's renowned Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, but the Crosstrek Wilderness has been enhanced with a revised drivetrain, standard X-Mode, increased ground clearance to 236mm (thanks to longer coil springs and shock absorbers), and the most obvious update, a rugged set of body cladding that kind of reminds us of the bots in Gundam.

We're talking new features and design elements for its front and rear bumpers, hexagonal front grille, larger wheel arch cladding, front metal skid plate, hex-design LED fog lights, and a matte black anti-glare bonnet decal.

To ensure that everyone knows that this particular Crosstrek is indeed the Wilderness version, you'll also find a lot of the Subaru Wilderness badges around the outside and perhaps our favourite exterior feature, the Geyser Blue colourway that's exclusive for the Wilderness range.

Underneath all that lies a 2.5-litre boxer unit that punches out 182hp and 238Nm of torque. This is then mated to a retuned Lineartronic CVT transmission with a revised differential gear ratio for better off-road performance to better tackle the trails.

This not only helps in its ability to offer better climbing ability at higher speeds and optimised traction at lower speeds but also increases its maximum towing capacity to 1,587kg as the Crosstrek Wilderness also comes with a transmission oil cooler as standard.

Other features include:

Ladder-type roof rack system with dynamic load capacity

Increased approach angle to 20 degrees

Exclusive 17-inch matte black alloy wheels

Yokohama Geolandar all-terrain tyres + more

Step inside the cabin and you'll be welcomed with the seats wrapped with the Subaru StarTex material embossed with the Subaru Wilderness logo (which also happens to be water-resistant) and copper-coloured stitching and accents. Quite a combo with the rest of its black and Gunmetal Gray trim combination.

The Crosstrek Wilderness also features the Subaru Starlink 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which also works as a centralised information display and on-screen controls that display combination meter integrations, climate, and other vehicle functions.

The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness in the US is priced from $31,995 (around RM140,850) and there are a lot of options and packages that you can throw in to further elevate its driving experience. We need this in Malaysia, pronto!