Weststar Maxus teases Maxus Mifa 9 EV MPV - Alphard's EV challenger with 540km of range!

Weststar Maxus has posted an interesting teaser video on its social media pages and by the looks of it, we might see the arrival of the Maxus Mifa 9 EV MPV here in Malaysia soon.

The electrified Alphard competitor is known as the Maxus Mifa 9 in China's domestic market and it has already made its appearance in Thailand earlier this year under the MG badge. CLICK HERE to watch the teaser video.

Sharing somewhat the same dimensions as the Toyota Alphard (apart from the Maxus Mifa 9 being slightly longer and wider, plus a longer wheelbase), it'll be interesting to see how it'll perform in terms of sales once it arrives here in Malaysia.

There are two different variants that are offered in Thailand - X Luxury and V Super Luxury. Just like the names, both variants are kitted with some premium stuff like an all-LED lighting system, a couple of sunroofs, 19-inch wheels, automatic AC, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, and more.

Power-wise, the Maxus 9 EV MPV gets its juices from a front electric motor that produces 245PS and 350Nm of torque. Paired with a 90kWh battery pack, it is said that the Maxus Mifa 9 can travel up to 540km (NEDC) before requiring a recharge.

When plugged into an 11kW AC charger, a full charge state can be achieved at around 8 hours and 30 minutes. The Maxus Mifa 9 also supports DC charging up to 120kW and when it is connected to one, 30% to 80% can be done in under 40 minutes.

As of now, we're still in the dark in terms of launch date and expected pricing. Those living in Thailand can cop an MG Maxus 9 EV MPV with prices starting from 2,499,000 baht to 2,699,000 baht (around RM331k to RM358k). Certainly interesting, if you ask us.