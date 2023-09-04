Wondering which side is your car's fuel lid on?

Editor's Pick
Car Owners' Guides
Lemme talk to ya.

Ever found yourself at the gas station, walking around your car wondering which side your fuel lid is on? We've all been there, but fear not! There's a cool little secret hiding right in plain sight on your car's dashboard.

Take a peek at your fuel gauge. You'll spot a clever little arrow next to it, and that arrow will either point left or right. If it points left, guess what? Your fuel lid is on the left side. And if it points right, then your fuel lid is on the right side.


So, which side is your car's fuel gauge arrow pointed at?

This isn't some fancy feature reserved for high-end cars. This super helpful feature is common in most new cars today. It's a simple way for the manufacturers to make our life easier.

Remember this because you might not always be driving your own car. Sometimes you'd be driving a rental car when you are on vacation or you might be driving a temporary car while waiting for your car that's in the workshop. So next time you pull up to the petrol station, follow the arrow and you'll be fine.

Peace out.

 

