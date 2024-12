Xiaomi EV, a car-making subsidiary of Xiaomi Inc., has named its second vehicle the YU7, and a regulatory filing has revealed its key features.

As reported on Weibo, the SUV is expected to be officially launched in China in June or July next year.

The model measures 4,999 mm in length, 1,996 mm in width and 1,600 mm in height, has a wheelbase of 3,000 mm and supports a top speed of 253 kilometres per hour with 2,405 weight.

The Xiaomi YU7 is powered by a Li-ion ternary battery from CATL and the capacity of which is currently unknown.

The model is equipped with dual electric motors, with the front and rear motors' peak power of 220 kW and 288 kW, respectively.

On March 28. Xiaomi officially launched its first model, SU7 with three variants and price as high as RMB2999,900 (RM183,166)

If both models were set to make a debut in Malaysia, how much would you think it would cost?