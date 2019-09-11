Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Gets A Honda Civic Type R For His Birthday

Honda Malaysia today presented a brand new Civic Type R to His Majesty Seri Paduka Baginda The Yang di-Pertuan Agong XVI Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta'in Billah as a gift in celebration of His Majesty The Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s official birthday.

Besides the Civic Type R, the company also presented a Civic 1.5L VTEC Turbo Premium to Her Majesty Seri Paduka Baginda The Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Binti Almarhum Al-Mutawakkil Alallah Sultan Iskandar Al-Haj.

Both cars, which were handed over to the King and Queen by the Managing Director and CEO of Honda Malaysia, Toichi Ishiyama, at a ceremony held at Istana Negara earlier today, will be used on a daily basis as escort cars.

“On behalf of Honda Malaysia, I am truly honoured to present the Civic Type R to His Majesty The Yang di-Pertuan Agong for his daily use, and also the Civic 1.5 VTEC Turbo Premium to Her Majesty Seri Paduka Baginda The Raja Permaisuri Agong to be used as an escort car,” said Toichi Ishiyama.

Powered by a 2.0-litre VTEC Turbo engine mated with a 6-speed manual gearbox, the Civic Type R, which is one of the fastest front-wheel drive production cars in the world, produces 310 PS and 400 Nm of torque.

Key features include 3 driving modes (Comfort, Sport, and +R), Adaptive Damper System (ADS), Drive-by-Wire throttle (DBW), Electronic Power Steering (EPS), as well as Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA).

The Civic 1.5-litre VTEC Turbo on the other hand, is due to be updated with new features like the Honda Sensing package, and will be making its Malaysian debut later this year.

