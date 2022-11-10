10 Most Searched Used Car Models in Malaysia for 2022 - Guess Who's #1?

Less than 400,000 used cars were sold in 2021 but those numbers are expected to double in the next coming years.

We've come up with a bunch of lists in relation to used cars from sedans and family SUVs, but this time around, we're going to look at the most searched used car models in Malaysia for 2022 (so far). Here's the top 10 list based on the Carlist.my's used car listings and data.

10) Mazda CX-5

The current-generation Mazda CX-5 here in Malaysia was launched back in 2019 and those who are into compact/medium SUVs almost always have good things to say about this particular model. There are several reasons why people are actively looking for a used Mazda CX-5 (apart from the price slash compared to a new one). With decent performance figures and a timeless design (particularly the 2.5 Turbo AWD), perhaps the two highest qualities of the CX-5 are supreme handling and driving comfort.

9) Mercedes-Benz C200

Next up is the Mercedes-Benz C200 and this goes without saying (but we're going to say it anyway) - it's the most affordable Mercedes-Benz that you can buy brand new and the prices are indeed more enticing in the used car segment. Decent all-rounder with that iconic Mercedes-Benz facade, the C200 offers an instant increase in 'street cred' without breaking the bank.

8) Toyota Camry

Ah yes, our favourite 'uncle's car' has made it into our list. There's no doubt that the current 2022 model is the best Toyota Camry in Malaysia to date with its very sleek styling and impressive performance plus comfort, but the previous pre-facelifted version isn't too far off and there are some decently priced ones being marketed in the used car segment. Find one in black and slap on some sick rims and you'll fit into a lot of car meetups.

7) Honda Accord

The last brand-new Honda Accord was introduced into the Malaysian market back in early 2020 and to ensure that it sells as well as it can, Honda Malaysia tricked it out with quite a list of features to make the Accord a worthy car to own and drive on a daily basis. We love an uncle's car, but just like the current Camry, the Accord is also looking a lot more youthful compared to the models of yesteryears.

6) Toyota Vios

The battle of entry-level sedans wouldn't be complete if there was no mention of the Toyota Vios. The reasons are very straightforward - decently priced in the used car market, comfortable interior, and basically bulletproof to own as long as you keep it serviced within the intervals. I've personally owned the Vios 'dugong' in the past and it served me extremely well. The Vios is a no-fuss and headache-free choice for many.

5) Toyota Harrier

The Toyota Harrier is one of those premium SUVs that's just a wee bit too expensive for the majority of SUV enthusiasts, but a used one can just be the ticket. Any Harrier that's 2018 and newer offers a great-looking exterior, respectable handling, and enough power to push it beyond its maximum speed stated on the dash. With a little bit of work on the exterior and you'll get a mean-looking SUV machine.

4) Honda City

Here's another entry-level sedan that just makes sense to buy, including used ones. Some of the Honda City units might have travelled quite a distance prior to entering the used car market, but there are a number of units with decent mileage paired with good price tags. I personally own the previous-gen Honda City Hybrid and it's been a wonderful experience so far (especially regarding fuel consumption). A worthy and most affordable offering to become a respectable 'warga H'.

3) Perodua Myvi

Our very own Malaysian 'supercar' enters the list at number 3 and the reasons are obvious and go without saying - cheap, spacious, easy to maintain, and will easily fit into all parking lots. The Perodua Myvi is a breeze to drive for beginners, and we've seen some prime examples of carving corners like a boss at SIC with minor to major modifications. Better yet, keep it stock and run it reliably for years. Who doesn't love the Myvi?

2) Honda Civic

The Honda Civic has gained cult status for the longest time and a lot of folks are constantly looking for their favourite model. The list of favourite Civics is long and each variant/model has its own reasons to be loved and adored by not just Malaysians, but around the globe. Some models are a lot harder to find due to their rarity and obsession from the JDM community, but who knows, you might just be the lucky one. What's your favourite Civic?

1) Toyota Alphard/Vellfire

Surprise, surprise (not really). The Toyota Alphard/Vellfire tops the charts and it's just one of those cars that are so popular amongst Malaysians for its decent power figures, ultra-spacious interior and capacity, plus sleek looks. A wide array of specs, finishings, and custom works can be found for these two Toyota MPVs which means that it's relatively easy to find a nearby workshop that can work on these without much hassle. Other than that, having your very own Alphard/Vellfire is arguably the quickest way to look like an 'atas' family.

There you have it, folks. If you are in the market to purchase a used car, head over to Carlist.my or Carsome.my to look at the latest deals for quality used cars online.