10 police cars were involved in the Ipoh hot pursuit

A female driver of a white multi-purpose vehicle was at the centre of a 10-car police chase in Ipoh yesterday. PDRM is still unsure why she tried to run away, as nothing was amiss when they finally managed to grab her.

The 65-kilometre chase which started around 2.50 am around Batu Gajah, Perak damaged five police vehicles as the woman crashed into them in a bid to try and escape.

According to a report compiled by NST, the police team tried to stop her as she behaved in a suspicious manner, but when the police wanted to approach and question her, she began driving recklessly and sped off along Jalan Gopeng, Jalan Ipoh-Kampar, Jalan Malim Nawar and reached a dead-end in Malim Nawar.

Batu Gajah police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Roy Suhaimi Sarif said the female driver came to a dead-end when the police followed her, but instead of stopping her vehicle, she rammed into several police cars including trying to run over a policeman who stood behind her vehicle as she threw into reverse.

"The policeman was forced to fire a shot at the left rear tyre, before she made her escape. However, the woman's vehicle stalled at KM29 due to damages to her engine and tyre," he said.

The most puzzling part of it all is that she had no illegal items in the vehicle when the police checked the MPV after the chase. She also has no criminal records, and there was no trace of drugs in her system based on her urine test.

The woman has been remanded starting yesterday until Dec 8 to assist in the police investigation. The support to chase her came from the Batu Gajah motorcycle patrol Unit; the Batu Gajah mobile patrol vehicle unit; Kampar mobile patrol vehicle unit, and the Kampar police district police headquarters.