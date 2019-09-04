2019 Mazda CX-5 2.5 Turbo Previewed, Most Powerful SUV In Class

This year will see the Mazda CX-5 receiving yet another update, but most important of all is the addition of the turbocharged 2.5-litre variant to the line-up. This will be the new range-topping model, and the variant in question is being previewed at Sunway Pyramid from the 4th to 9th of September.

Word is that the line-up will be trimmed to make room for the variant, with the dropping of the AWD variant of the 2.2-litre turbodiesel, in favour of a 2WD (front wheel drive) model. The naturally aspirated 2.0-litre 2WD GL, 2.0-litre 2WD GLS, and 2.5-litre 2WD GLS models will round out the range.

Official specifications have yet to be released for the entirety of the range, but we did manage to get a brief list of specifications for this turbocharged 2.5-litre model. Outputs are similar to other models that share the powertrain, with 230 PS and 420 Nm of torque on tap, sent to all four wheels via a six-speed Skyactiv automatic transmission.

LED headlamps and tail lamps make for a distinctive look, complementing the sleek and sophisticated design language that the CX-5 has taken on. 19-inch wheels fill out the wheel wells, wrapped in 225/55 R19 tyres.

Iterative changes are a pretty good way to keep models relevant and in line with more recent offerings, especially for a company like Mazda which is constantly pushing the envelope with their functionality and design language. The interior receives minor updates in the form of a digital instrument cluster similar to the new Mazda 3, as well as climate control switchgear and an updated infotainment unit that features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Another notable addition is a projected heads-up display unit, but beyond that the specifications don’t vary wildly from high-spec CX-5s we’ve grown accustomed to. Safety systems are still plentiful with acronyms like DSC (Dynamic Stability Control), TCS (Traction Control System), BSM (Blind Spot Monitoring), and LDWS (Lane Departure Warning System) making a return.

While pricing may not be officially announced, these models are still going to be locally assembled in Kulim, Kedah. Booking has opened for the model, so if you’re in the Klang Valley it would probably be worth your time to check the model out. It also happens to be the most powerful SUV in its class – not that it really matters to the average consumer.

