2019 Perodua Axia Launched – 5,000 Units Already Booked, Priced From RM 24,090

One of the most popular vehicles in Malaysia has received a well needed update for 2019. The Perodua Axia has been a staple in the Perodua line-up, and with this release comes a number of features to keep the Axia in line with the times, as well as a new STYLE variant that sits in the middle of the range.

Pricing is as follows:

Axia E – RM 24,090

Axia G – RM 33,490

Axia GXtra – RM 34,990

Axia STYLE – RM 38,890

Axia SE – RM 38,890

Axia AV – RM 43,190

Let’s try to break it down. Powertrains are common across the range – with a 1.0-litre, 3 cylinder naturally aspirated engine pushing 67 hp and 91 Nm of torque, paired with a 4 speed automatic or 5 speed manual. Claimed fuel efficiency is 22.5 km/litre for the E variant, 20.8 km/litre for the STYLE variant, and 21.6 km/litre for the remaining variants.

The AV variant is the priciest but this is to be expected as it comes packed with all the bells and whistles of lesser variants, with Advanced Safety Assist 2.0 being the cherry on top of the cake. Pedestrian Detection up to 50 km/h, Pre-Collision Warning up to 100 km/h, Pre-Collision Braking up to 80 km/h, Front Departure Alert, and Pedal Misoperation Control are all a part of this active safety package, and makes the AV a worthy consideration – and the cheapest car on sale that comes with active safety systems.

Working down from there, variants down to the GXtra receive Vehicle Stability Control, and all variants except the base spec E model come with ABS. ISOFIX is common across the range for ease of proper installation of a child seat – in line with Perodua’s numerous child seat initiatives.

As for the specific STYLE variant, the changes are through cosmetics – hence the name. It’s got a sportier front bumper, roof mouldings, side skirts, and larger rims. It almost looks like a crossover save for its fairly passenger-car ride height, but it’s very indicative of the direction consumers are headed in when it comes to picking a car.

Equipment progression through the range is as you would expect. For RM 24,090, the Axia E comes with

5-speed manual (only one in the range)

Painted Front Grille Finishing

Projector Headlights

Body Colour Door Handles

14-Inch Steel Rims

LED Tail Lamps

Fabric Seats

Power Windows

Dual SRS Airbags

Moving up to the Axia G at RM 33,490, Perodua adds

Electric Side Mirrors

14-Inch Alloy Rims

Rear Wipers

Audio Head Unit

Two Front Speakers

Seat Back Pockets

Central Locking

ABS with EBD

Central Locking With Remote

The Axia GXtra at RM 34,990 goes a little further with

Retractable Electric Side Mirrors

Rear Defogger

Mid-range Fabric Trim

Two Rear Speakers

Adjustable Seat Height (for the driver)

Grab Handles

Reverse Sensors

Vehicle Stability Control and Traction Control

Anti-Snatch Hook

Now we’re getting higher up in the range. The Axia SE justifies its RM 38,890 price with

High-end Projectors

Turn Signals (for the wing mirrors)

Semi-bucket Seats (sort of)

Rear Spoiler

Blacked-out B Pillars

Keyless Entry and Start

Front Corner Sensors

Solar and Security Window Film

Bluetooth Connectivity

At the same RM 38,890 price is the Axia STYLE, which as mentioned before is largely an exercise in snazzier bumpers and trim, as well as 15 inch alloy rims. While similar in spec to the SE, it does without the mirror-mounted turn signals and front corner signals, as well as the solar and security film, but it does get clear LED tail lamps.

And of course, topping out the range at RM 43,190 is the Axia AV, with the final additions of

Multimedia System with Navigation, ‘Smart Link’, Bluetooth, USB, and HDMI

Leather Wrapped Steering with Audio Controls

ASA 2.0

