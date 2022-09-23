2022 Ford Everest Launched - 3 Variants, 2WD Sport, 4WD Trend And Titanium - From RM264k

Sime Darby Auto Connexion, the authorized distributor of Ford vehicles in Malaysia today announced the introduction of the third generation Ford Everest, an SUV based on the all-new Ford Ranger.

Surprisingly, the new Ford Everest is offered in three variations, a 2WD Sport, 4WD Trend and top-of-the-line 4WD Titanium. Unlike in other markets, no new-gen Everest in Malaysia is equipped with the much coveted V6-Diesel engine. Nonetheless, the top-spec Everest still manages to push out 500Nm from its 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine.

One of the highlights of the new Everest according to Ford is how quiet the cabin is, as they had worked really hard to provide this comfort feature to its owner and passengers. Handling has also improved, giving drivers a better overall experience when driving the Everest.

2022 Ford Everest variants and price

Sport 4x2 6AT - RM263,888

Trend 4x4 10AT - RM281,888

Titanium 4x4 10AT - RM308,888

Exterior

Debuting globally in March this year, the third generation Everest features a similar front look to Ford's new pick-up truck, including the unmissable larger radiator grille with a horizontal bar that incorporates the Ford badge and the new "C-clamp" headlamps. The Sport and Trend get LED headlamps while the Titanium features Ford’s latest Matrix LED headlamps with glare-free high beam to provide maximum visibility without dazzling other road users.

Of course, since it's an SUV, the Everest gets its own rear end, which now features a more squared-off design compared to the roundish design of the outgoing model. To provide more interior room, Ford has also extended the wheelbase of the Everest by 50mm compared to the Ranger, and this should benefit third-row occupants who will be occupying the sixth and seventh seats. The track has also increased by 50mm.

The wider track and longer wheelbase enabled designers to create a more progressive and muscular appearance. The roof rails on the Everest are more than just a cosmetic piece of design as they’re engineered with the right mounts to carry bikes, canoes, cargo pod or roof-top tent.

In terms of wheels, the Sport and Titanium come equipped with 20-inch alloys, while the Trend rides on 18-inch alloys.

Interior

Just like the Ranger, the 2022 Everest now features more soft-touch materials within its new cabin, but the highlight of the interior just like its cousin, is, of course, the 12-inch portrait-orientated infotainment touchscreen system(10.1-inch for the Trend and Sport), with the latest version of Ford’s SYNC 4 infotainment software that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. All models come with eight speakers.

The next-generation Everest Titanium is also fitted with a 360-degree camera with split-view display while the Trend and Sport are equipped with reverse cameras in addition to front and rear sensors.

All versions of the next-gen Ford Everest also come standard with 8-inch or 12-inch digital instrument panels that replace the traditional analogue clusters, four USB charging ports (one of which is windscreen-mounted) and a wireless Qi charger.

The new generation Everest is more spacious than ever with more elbow, leg and shoulder room in the front and back and access to the third-row seats is much easier thanks to second-row seats that slide further forward than before.

Ford has prioritised flexible seating in the next-gen Everest, with power folding seats on the Titanium. The second and third row seats have been designed to fold flat to allow for long loads to be carried safely.

There are 10 cup holders in total located at the centre console, armrest, dash-mounted ‘pop out’ holders and in the rear. The next-generation Everest also features an electronic parking brake (with an e-Shifter in the Titanium), three 12V sockets, premium black leather seats now with eight-way power adjustable seats for the driver and front passenger and ebony interior trim. Additionally, the Titanium has a 230V AC power outlet capable of delivering 400W (up from 150W).

Capabilities

Next-gen Ford Everest has a water wading ability of up to 800mm and ground clearance of 200mm. Its increase in wheelbase and track combine to provide better on-road control and off-road articulation as well as improved approach and departure angles. Further tweaks to the damper settings allow for more fun and control in the Everest’s ride, both on- and off-road.

Safety

Much of the Ranger's safety and driving assistance systems are also adapted to the new Everest, including the Evasive Steer Assist, a system that helps drivers avoid potential forward collisions by helping the driver steer with less effort, especially when a collision cannot be avoided by braking alone.

Other useful safety and driving assistance equipment include:

Post-Collision Braking System

Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go (ACC)

Cross Traffic Alert

Reverse Brake Assist (Wildtrak only)

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with cyclist and pedestrian detection

There are also regular active safety features such as ABS, EBD, TCS, and ESC.

Powertrain

The Trend and Titanium are powered by Ford's small yet powerful 2.0L Bi-Turbo engine that is mated to Ford’s 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission, which delivers 210 PS @ 3,500 rpm and peak torque of 500Nm @ 1,750-2,000 rpm.

Both variants are also equipped with part-time 4x4 electronic shift-on-the-fly (ESOF) system, e-Locking Rear Differential and six selectable drive modes: Normal, Eco, Tow/Haul, Slippery, Mud/Ruts and Sand.

The 2WD Everest Sport features the simple 2.0L Single Turbo diesel with a six-speed automatic transmission. It pushes out 170 PS @ 3,500 rpm and max torque of 405Nm @ 1,750-2,000 rpm. It also offers four selectable drive modes: Normal, Eco, Tow/Haul and Slippery)

Colours

Available colours include Absolute Black, Aluminium Metallic, Arctic White, Equinox Bronze, Lightning Blue, Meteor Grey and Sedona Orange.

Warranty

The new Ford Everest comes with a three-year manufacturer’s warranty, or up to 100,000 km, whichever comes first.