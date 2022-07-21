2022 Ford Ranger Launched – 7 Variants Available, Up to 7 Years Warranty, From RM109k

After much anticipation, Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC) has introduced the 2022 second-generation T6 Ford Ranger (P703) pickup for the Malaysian market, priced from RM142,888.

The latest generation Ranger, which replaces the facelifted (P375) model launched here in 2018, crucially takes a big leap in design, inspired by Ford’s larger F-150 pickup truck. It also comes with improved equipment and features across the range.



2022 Ford Ranger Wildtrak

2022 Ford Ranger variants and price

The 2022 Ford Ranger is offered in 7 different variants and drivetrain packages:

Wildtrak – one variant, from RM168,888 (Peninsular Malaysia), from RM174,388 (East Malaysia)

XLT Plus – one variant, from RM142,888 (Peninsular Malaysia), from RM148,388 (East Malaysia)

XLT – two variants, from RM124,888 (Peninsular Malaysia), from RM129,888 (East Malaysia)

XL – two variants, from RM108,888 (Peninsular Malaysia), from RM114,888 (East Malaysia)

All prices are OTR without insurance.

Powertrain of the 2022 Ford Ranger

All 2022 Rangers get the current EcoBlue 2.0-litre diesel engine, albeit with some slight modifications to improve cooling. The power these engines can put out varies according to model and whether they come in the single or bi-turbo form.

The single turbo models produce 180 PS at 3,500 rpm and 405 Nm of torque from 1,750 to 2,500 rpm, while the bi-turbo variants push out 210 PS at 3,750 rpm and 500 Nm between 1,750 and 2,000 rpm.

A choice of a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic can be had for the single turbo variants, while the bi-turbo trucks get a revised 10-speed automatic that’s lighter and more efficient than the outgoing model, featuring a tighter set of gear ratios to improve torque distribution and towing ability.

Ford also offers two versions of 4WD systems in the Ranger, the first being with the more familiar on-the-fly manual mode while the other is a more advanced, electronically-controlled on-demand 4WD system.

Interestingly, Ford has dedicated space under the bonnet for the installation of a second battery for use as an auxiliary power source to keep camping accessories running.

Like the current Ranger, the new truck offers a maximum wading depth of 800mm. Depending on the variant, you can have up to 1000kg of payload on the Ranger.

2022 Ford Ranger Exterior



2022 Ford Ranger XLT Plus

Redesigned from the ground up, the new Ranger has been labelled by Ford as the most versatile Ranger to date, designed as an all-rounder lifestyle vehicle for work, family, and play.

The 2022 Ranger has been styled with many new nods to Ford’s larger F-150 pickup truck, and its larger radiator grille clearly identifies it with a horizontal bar that incorporates the Ford badge, which extends across the front to the new “C-clamp” set of daytime running lights.

For the first time, Ford offers the Ranger with matrix LED headlights (Wildtrak) with auto high beam, which also comes standard on the XLT Plus.

The Ranger now looks broader than ever, thanks to the addition of 50mm track and wheelbase, which Ford says increases the stability of the Ranger, on and off road- but all other dimensions remain the same. Ford Engineers have also shifted the rear suspension dampers outboard of the frame rails to give drivers more comfort and a controlled ride.

From the side profile, there is not much to shout about apart from the more pronounced wheel arches, but at the rear, there is a new tailgate that features the ‘RANGER’ lettering stamped into the metal.

Ford also saw the opportunity to implement an integrated side step behind the rear tyres (Wildtrak) to create a more accessible way into the truck bed.

Interior 2022 Ford Ranger

The 2022 Ford Ranger now features much more premium soft-touch materials within its refreshed cabin, but the highlight of the interior is definitely the 10-inch or 12-inch portrait-orientated touchscreen (depending on variant) with the latest version of Ford’s SYNC 4 infotainment software, which also runs the Rangers' driving modes.

With one press of a button, drivers can go to the Ranger's dedicated screen for all off-road and drive modes, where they can also monitor the driveline, steering angle, vehicle pitch and roll angles, as well as other controls.

The screen is also linked to a 360-degree camera in the Wildtrak to make parking and off-road manoeuvres easier. The meter cluster just beyond the steering wheel is also a slick bit of kit as the 8-inch digital instrument panel is reconfigurable to allow more information as you see fit.

There's also an e-shifter now in the Ranger, which Ford says is a first in class. An electric parking brake is also utilised in the Ranger, bringing a tech-ier feel to the Ranger and its interior. Ford has also equipped the Ranger with a wireless charging base for smartphones but you can still charge your phone through the 12V/240V sockets and the 150W inverter that brings power to the box.

Drive modes

Technology from the Ranger Raptor has trickled down to the Ranger as well with the 2022 models, which is why the Ranger now comes with selectable drive modes. The modes are: Normal, Eco, Tow/Haul, Slippery for on-road, and Mud/ruts and Sand for off-road use. These modes adjust everything from throttle response to traction to give you more control of the truck.

There's also a dedicated off-road screen on the SYNC system which allows driveline and diff lock settings as well as a front camera view with predictive overlay guidelines. The e-locking rear differential is only available on the XLT Plus and Wildtrak.

Safety features in the 2022 Ford Ranger

For the first time ever in its segment, the 2022 Wildtrak will come equipped with Evasive Steer Assist, the system helps drivers avoid potential forward collisions by helping the driver steer with less effort especially when a collision cannot be avoided by braking alone.

The Wildtrak and XLT Plus will also come with:

Post-Collision Braking System

Adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go (ACC)

Cross Traffic Alert

Reverse Brake Assist (Wildtrak only)

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with cyclist and pedestrian detection

To protect the Ranger from damage when going off-road, the new truck boasts a raft of protective underbody shields for the steering, sump, transmission, and transfer case. These shields are made from pressed and folded laser-cut steel.

Colour

The new Ford Ranger will be available in two new colours, Sedona Orange and Luxe Yellow (Wildtrak) - in addition to the existing colours of Arctic White, Meteor Gray, Aluminium Metallic, Lightning Blue and Absolute Black (depending on variants)

Warranty

All variants of the Ford Ranger are offered with a 5-year/100,000km manufacturer warranty with an optional extended warranty period of 7-years.

Fans of the Ford Ranger Raptor will have to wait a bit longer, as the much-coveted truck will be launched in the fourth quarter of this year though it did make a sneak appearance today.