2022 Hyundai Staria 10-seater Launched - 3 Variants, Lite, Plus and Max - Priced From RM180k

Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors(HSDM), the authorized distributor of Hyundai in Malaysia today announced the introduction of the 10-seater Staria, a more price-friendly version of the space-ship-inspired MPV.

The Hyundai Staria which was first introduced into the local market back in October 2021 debuted as a premium 7-Seater MPV, but the 10-seater option here brings the price down and adds even more versatility.

The 10-seater has vast improvements and more functionalities in every aspect compared to the outgoing Hyundai Starex, making it ideal for big families, tour operators and businesses.

2022 Hyundai Staria 10-Seater variants and prices

Lite - RM179,888

Plus - RM196,888

Max - RM209,888

Exterior - Staria's futuristic design at a cut down price

Just like the 7-seater, the Staria has an exterior that looks futuristic, inspired by spaceships, but there are a few tweaks here and there that tell you it's not the most premium of Starias.

Things have changed at the front as the 10-seater Staria features a front grille with a different design and is body-coloured. The 10-seater also features different headlamps compared to the 7-seater as they are only equipped with conventional type LED headlamps instead of the sophisticated dual LED headlamps found on the 7-seater.

Luckily, however, the cool wraparound day-time-running lights (DRL) just above the grille and headlights are equipped on all variants, as this is what gives the Staria a menacing look, especially when it's dark. At the rear, there are vertical combination tail lights, but the Lite only features halogen bulbs while the rest are LEDs.

As for wheels, the Lite gets 17" alloy wheels with a more straightforward two-tone design, while the Max gets 18" alloy wheels.

Interior - more versatility as there are 10 seats

Because it's a 10-seater, this is where it differs the most when compared to the 7-seater.

Starting at the front, there is an 8" infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support as well as a fully digital 10.25" meter cluster (4.2"LCD for the Lite). As for speakers, the Lite and Plus only has four of them, but the Max is equipped with two additional tweeters.

There is now a more traditional gear lever instead of buttons for the transmission. The Lite features simpler manual climate controls, but the Max features a dual-zone climate control system.

The seating arrangement at the rear now features seating across four rows in a 2-3-2-3 arrangement. However, the type of materials used for the seats differs depending on the variant. The Lite is equipped with fabric seats, the PLUS is laced with semi-Nappa leather, while the Max gets the full Nappa leather treatment.

The sliding door operation also differs according to variant as the Lite features manual sliding doors while the Plus and Max get powered doors.

Engine - Same engine as the 7-seater

The 10-seater Hyundai Staria is powered by the familiar CRDi 2.2-litre, 4-cylinder, VGT diesel engine as found on the 7-seater and Hyundai Santa Fe. It is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, also just like the other cars. The highest power generated from this engine is 176 hp at 3,800 rpm, which also has a maximum torque of 431 Nm at 1,500 to 2,500 rpm.

Safety

When it comes to safety, the Lite and Plus is not as fully equipped as the 7-seater Staria, but the Max matches the 7-Seater's extensive safety features, featuring Hyundai'sSmartsense suite.The Max comes with six airbags and a host of Hyundai's latest SmartSense advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including:

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA)

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA)

Smart Cruise Control (SCC)

Lane Following Assist (LFA)

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)

Safe Exit Assist (SEA)

Colours

There are five colours to choose from, Abyss Black Pearl and Creamy White are available for all three variants, with the Lite adding on a Shimmering Silver metallic option and the Max getting additional Graphite Grey metallic and Moonlight Blue Pearl choices.

Warranty

The 10-seater Staria comes with a two-year/50,000 km warranty. If you want the five-year/300,000 km warranty plus a three-year/50,000 km free service package, you will need to top up the price with another RM10k.