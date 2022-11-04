Over 200 Hyundai Staria 10-seater in the first month

Editor's Pick
The 2022 Hyundai Staria 10-seater was just launched by Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) in early October and over 200 units were sold within a span of a month.

Regarded as a 'future-forward' multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), the Hyundai Staria first entered the market back in 2021 with a heftier price tag of RM358,888 for the Premium seven-seater premium.

The 10-seater, however, got a much friendlier price point from RM179,888 to RM209,888, which explains why the Staria made such a sales impact within a month of its launch.

2022 hyundai staria 10-seater price specs malaysia

Spaceship-inspired exterior

The 10-seater Hyundai Staria might have slightly different specs compared to the more premium seven-seater variant, but the overall spaceship-inspired exterior is maintained with the exception of a few differences such as conventional LED headlamps and a different front grille.

There are three variants of the 10-seater Staria on offer - Lite, Plus, and Max. Across the board, all three models share the same wraparound DRLs, 8-inch infotainment touchscreen, and of course, the CRDi 2.2-litre, 4-cylinder, VGT diesel engine which produces 176hp and 431Nm of torque.

2022 hyundai staria 10-seater price specs malaysia

Demands expected to rise going into 2023

According to Jeffrey Gan, Managing Director, Retail and Distribution of Sime Darby Motors Malaysia, "With more than 200 units sold since its launch in early October, we are encouraged that the Malaysian public recognises the features of Hyundai Staria 10-seater as a dynamic MPV which offers the best of both worlds, in terms of practicality and performance. We expect demand to only continue to rise in the remaining months and into the new year."

Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

