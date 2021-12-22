2022 Perodua Myvi vs 2022 Honda City Hatchback - Raising The Bar In The B-segment Hatchback?

Has the 2022 facelift Perodua Myvi and all-new 2022 Honda City Hatchback raised the bar in the B-segment Hatchback market?

The end of 2021 saw the arrival of the most anticipated hatchbacks in recent times. These hatchbacks are of course the 2022 facelift Perodua Myvi and all-new 2022 Honda City Hatchback.

While it has been suggested that these new hatchbacks have upped the ante in their segment, it's pretty hard to see whether they have, without comparing them to their competitors.

The main rivals of the facelift Myvi and City Hatchback are naturally the 2022 Proton Iriz and 2021 Toyota Yaris. The Iriz received an update this year (MC2 and the second of its lifespan), while the Yaris received one in 2020. While there is a difference in introduction years, we can pretty safely say that all hatchbacks are quite new, which should make them quite competitive against each other.

With that being said, let's put all of them side by side in a comparison table so that we can have a better outlook at all the hatchbacks. To standardise the table, we have picked the top variants of each model.

B-Segment Hatchback Crew 2021/2022 Index Perodua Myvi 1.5L AV Honda City Hatchback 1.5 V Proton Iriz 1.6L Executive Toyota Yaris 1.5 G (AT) MSRP RM59k RM88k RM48k RM85k Engine 1.5-litre 1.5-litre 1.6-litre 1.5-litre Transmission D-CVT CVT CVT CVT with 7-speed Shiftmatic mode Horsepower 102 @ 6,00rpm 119 @ 6,600rpm 108 @ 5,750rpm 106 @ 6,000rpm Torque 137 @ 4,200rpm 145 @ 4,300rpm 150 @ 4,000rpm 140 @ 4,200rpm Wheel Size 15" 15" 16" 16" Airbags 6 6 6 7 Safety ABS with EBD and BA Vehicle Stability Control Traction Control ABS with EBD and BA Vehicle Stability Control Traction Control ABS with EBD and BA Vehicle Stability Control Traction Control ABS with EBD and BA Vehicle Stability Control Traction Control Advanced Driver Assist System Pre-Collision Warning Pre-Collision Braking Pedal Misoperation Control Front Departure Alert Lane Departure Warning Lane Departure Prevention Blind Spot Monitor Rear Cross Traffic Alert Auto High Beam Parking Assist Honda Lane Watch N/A Pre-Collision System Lane Departure Alert Blind Spot Monitor Rear Cross Traffic Alert

If you study the table, there's no denying that the 2022 Honda City Hatchback is the most expensive hatchback in the group, but the pricing is comparable to the Toyota Yaris (RM3k difference). Being national cars, of course, the Myvi and Iriz are the cheaper options out of the bunch, but the Myvi's 11k premium over the Iriz is justified due to the level of advanced driver assistance system it carries.

Power-wise and on paper, the Honda City Hatchback is the most powerful car out of the four, but the Iriz does have a bit more torque than the City. Generally, however, the performance figures are all pretty comparable and we're pretty sure in real life there is not much noticeable difference in them.

As far as transmission goes, they all carry a fuel-saving CVT tranny, but the Myvi and Yaris do have some uniqueness to theirs. The Myvi has a dual mode CVT and the Yaris has a CVT with a 7-speed Shiftmatic mode. The D-CVT in the Myvi is touted to bring a reduced rubbery feel whilst giving a more direct drive, while the 7-Speed Shiftmatic gives drivers a virtual 7-speed.

For those who are really picky about CVTs, yes the offerings from Perodua and Toyota will make a difference, but for the general public, a CVT transmission is pretty much a CVT transmission. Even the Iriz has a more refined CVT now, due to some upgrades given to its software when it was launched.

The safety department is perhaps where you will start to notice the most difference. The Toyota Yaris has the most airbags, with the rest carrying six. All of them have regular active safety features such as vehicle stability and traction control but it's at the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) where all vehicles go their own way.

For its price, there's no denying that you are getting a lot with the 2022 Myvi, especially when you consider the ADAS. It pretty much punches way above its class, providing buyers with a whole host of ADAS features including pre-collision warning, blind spot monitoring and more.

Perodua really has spoilt the market for the rest as the Myvi make all of them look extremely weak in this department. The Yaris can claim it has a few of these advanced features and the Honda only has one (you'll have to buy the hybrid variant to get the full suite of ADAS). The Iriz on the other hand is completely blank in this department but what can you expect from a car that at its core is nearly eight years old. But then again, it is affordable so you have to balance that out.

However, purchasing a car is not as simple as picking out the one with the most features. You are sometimes connected to how the car feels and how it looks. Looks and feel wise, there's no denying that the Honda City Hatchback is the freshest out of the lot.

The City's interior feels classy and it comes with amazing ULTRA seats which is a cargo carrying monster feature. We also like the exterior and interior look of the Yaris, but find the Myvi AV's two-tone black and red interior a bit vulgar.

Each and every car on the table has something to offer. If you want the safest and most value for money car, go for the facelift 2022 Myvi, if you like the freshest, go for the 2022 City Hatchback. If you want something in between the Honda and the Myvi, go for the Yaris and if you have budget constraints, then the Proton Iriz with its low price is the one you should go for.

Yes, it might feel like they all compete against each other, but in hindsight, they all pretty much offer something different to specific consumers. But the question still remains - has the 2022 facelift Perodua Myvi and all-new 2022 Honda City Hatchback raised the bar in the B-segment Hatchback market?

The short and simple answer is, Myvi yes, City Hatchback no - on these variants we've compared at least.