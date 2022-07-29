2022 Volkswagen Golf R-Line Unveiled - RM169,990

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has finally announced the pricing for the 2022 Volkswagen Golf R-Line for the Malaysian market, coming in at RM169,990.

It is said to be the most 'progressive' generation yet with enhanced digitalisation for seamless connectivity as well user convenience in the form of the "Hello Volkswagen" voice control system.

Timeless Golf exterior design

For the 2022 model, the Volkswagen Golf R-Line retains its exterior features with a hint of sporty accents thanks to the R-Line styling package. This is most noticeable via its C-signature front bumper which sits lower to offer better aero efficiency.

The rear is pretty much the same for an Mk8 Golf R-Line, which features a pair of chrome-effect trapezoid faux exhaust tailpipes. To round things off, the Golf R-Line is fitted with a set of 17-inch Valencia alloy wheels.

1.4TSI engine with 150PS & 250Nm

What's under the hood has been retained for the 2022 model - a 1.4TSI turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 150PS and 250Nm of torque.

This is then mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with shift-by-wire tech. No difference here in this particular area for the 2022 Volkswagen Golf R-Line.

Enhanced digitalisation with voice control

If you're a fan of in-car voice control or command, you can now enjoy it with the 2022 Golf R-Line. Featuring an intelligent voice control system that can be activated by saying the magic words "Hello Volkswagen" or pressing the voice button, it'll react to voice commands such as "I'm cold" as well as the ability to detect which person is speaking at the time (driver or passenger).

Other key highlights that can be found in the 2022 Volkswagen Golf R-Line are:

Full LED lighting system

R-Line interior

Front sport seats with Sardegna fabric and Art Velours side bolsters

30-colour ambient lighting

Three-zone climate control

381-litre boot space + more

Pricing - 2022 Volkswagen Golf R-Line

The 2022 Volkswagen Golf R-Line is priced at RM169,990 (recommended retail price). This includes three years of free maintenance, five years of unlimited mileage warranty, and five years of roadside assistance.

There are five exterior colours to choose from - Atlantic Blue (metallic), Deep Black (pearl), Oryx White (pearl), and two new options - Moonstone Grey and metallic Kings Red.