2023 Audi e-tron GT quattro, RS e-tron GT launched in Malaysia from RM589k

The Audi e-tron GT, a fully electric sports sedan, has been officially launched today in Malaysia, expanding PHS Automotive Malaysia's (PHSAM) lineup of e-tron models.

First introduced in February 2021, the e-tron GT is built on the J1 platform, which it shares with the Porsche Taycan. The entry-level variant, called the e-tron GT quattro, is priced at RM588,790 (on-the-road without insurance). This model features all-wheel drive with electric motors on both axles, delivering a combined system output of 476 PS (469 hp or 350 kW) and 630 Nm of torque.

It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and reaches a top speed of 245 km/h. Additionally, a boost mode temporarily increases power to 530 PS (523 hp or 390 kW) and 640 Nm, resulting in a quick 0-100 km/h time of 4.1 seconds. The e-tron GT quattro is equipped with an 83.7 kWh (93.4 kWh gross) lithium-ion battery, providing an electric range of up to 458 km (WLTP standard). Charging options include a maximum AC input of 11 kW, taking approximately nine hours for a full charge, or a DC fast charger with a 270 kW input, allowing a 5-80% state of charge (SoC) in just 22.5 minutes.

Standard features of the e-tron GT quattro include 20-inch black five-spoke aerodynamic module style alloy wheels, controlled dampers, the e-tron sport sound system, LED headlamps and taillights with dynamic turn signals, a panoramic glass sunroof, leatherette interior elements, a three-spoke flat-bottomed steering wheel, perforated leather upholstery, powered front sports seats with memory function, three-zone climate control, MMI Navigation plus with MMI touch system (10.1-inch touchscreen display), Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility through the Audi smartphone interface, and a 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit (digital instrument cluster). Safety and driver assistance systems include eight airbags, Audi pre sense front and rear (including AEB), adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, and front and rear cross traffic assist.

For those seeking additional features, the e-tron GT quattro can be equipped with the Dynamic Package, priced at RM667,790. This package includes matrix LED headlamps with laser light technology, a head-up display, a carbon-fibre roof, steel brakes with a tungsten carbide coating, red brake calipers, interior elements in fine Nappa leather or Dinamica microfibre, and a Bang & Olufsen premium sound system. The charging capacity is also increased to 22 kW, reducing the full charging time to approximately four hours.

For more impressive performance, customers can consider the RS e-tron GT priced at RM793,790. This range-topping variant accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds, thanks to its dual electric motors producing 598 PS (590 hp or 440 kW) and 830 Nm of torque. The RS e-tron GT also features a boost mode, briefly increasing peak power to 646 PS (637 hp or 475 kW) for a 0-100 km/h time of 3.3 seconds.

The battery capacity remains the same as the e-tron GT quattro, offering a range of 447 km. The RS e-tron GT shares many features with the e-tron GT quattro, including the Dynamic Package, but includes variant-specific items such as 21-inch black five-twin-spoke concave module alloys, fine Nappa leather/Dinamica microfibre upholstery, the Glossy carbon styling package, carbon exterior mirror housings, stainless steel pedals, matte Carbon Twill decorative inserts, illuminated glossy carbon scuff plates, and a black Dinamica microfibre headliner. The RS e-tron GT also incorporates driving-related features like a controlled rear differential lock, rear-wheel steering, and adaptive air suspension.

Every e-tron GT purchase includes a standard two-year warranty and five-year roadside assistance. Customers have the option to add the Audi Assurance Package (AAP) for an additional cost of RM12,000 for the e-tron GT quattro variants or RM15,000 for the RS e-tron GT, extending the vehicle warranty to a total of five years. The EV battery is covered by an eight-year, 160,000-km warranty.

Customers will also receive the e-tron Charging System Compact, which includes an intelligent compact charger and power cables suitable for a standard household power socket (1.8 to 2.3 kW output) or a three-phase power supply (11 kW output). The charging unit allows for setting 100% and 50% charging power to prevent overloading the home's electrical system. Additionally, owners will enjoy complimentary RM1,000 JomCharge credits, valid for one year.